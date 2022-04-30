Through Saturday, April 30, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Gilbert, Sea
|3
|0
|22.1
|15
|4
|22
|0.40
|Ryan, Min
|3
|1
|23.0
|10
|6
|25
|1.17
|Cortes Jr., NYY
|1
|0
|20.2
|15
|3
|28
|1.31
|Blackburn, Oak
|3
|0
|20.0
|14
|2
|18
|1.35
|Kopech, ChW
|0
|0
|19.0
|9
|9
|18
|1.42
|Manoah, Tor
|4
|0
|25.0
|15
|7
|25
|1.44
|Verlander, Hou
|2
|1
|26.0
|14
|4
|28
|1.73
|Gausman, Tor
|1
|1
|24.2
|25
|0
|31
|2.19
|Keller, KC
|0
|2
|24.2
|14
|5
|17
|2.19
|McClanahan, TB
|1
|1
|22.0
|16
|5
|31
|2.45
|Montgomery, NYY
|0
|1
|20.0
|14
|5
|15
|2.70
|Bieber, Cle
|1
|1
|22.1
|15
|5
|22
|2.82
|Greinke, KC
|0
|1
|22.0
|21
|3
|6
|2.86
|Bundy, Min
|3
|1
|21.1
|17
|3
|19
|2.95
|Pérez, Tex
|0
|2
|21.0
|16
|5
|16
|3.00
|Kluber, TB
|1
|1
|20.2
|19
|5
|18
|3.05
|Skubal, Det
|1
|2
|20.2
|22
|3
|20
|3.05
|Valdez, Hou
|1
|1
|20.0
|16
|12
|17
|3.15
|Cease, ChW
|2
|1
|22.0
|16
|10
|28
|3.27
|Quantrill, Cle
|1
|1
|22.0
|16
|10
|10
|3.27
|Eovaldi, Bos
|1
|0
|21.2
|21
|3
|24
|3.32
|Irvin, Oak
|2
|1
|21.2
|19
|5
|14
|3.32
|Flexen, Sea
|1
|3
|24.0
|22
|6
|15
|3.38
|Plesac, Cle
|1
|2
|21.1
|24
|4
|12
|3.80
|Ray, Sea
|2
|1
|25.1
|22
|8
|18
|3.91
|Montas, Oak
|2
|2
|29.2
|21
|8
|31
|4.25
|Rodriguez, Det
|0
|1
|19.2
|17
|8
|18
|5.03
|Lyles, Bal
|1
|2
|20.0
|25
|7
|15
|5.40
