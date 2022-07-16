Through Saturday, July 16, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|McClanahan, TB
|10
|3
|110.2
|69
|19
|147
|1.71
|Verlander, Hou
|11
|3
|103.1
|71
|19
|98
|2.00
|Manoah, Tor
|10
|4
|114.2
|85
|25
|103
|2.28
|Cease, ChW
|8
|4
|97.2
|75
|46
|142
|2.30
|Cortes, NYY
|7
|3
|95.2
|74
|22
|99
|2.63
|Valdez, Hou
|8
|4
|115.0
|87
|43
|102
|2.66
|Pérez, Tex
|7
|2
|111.0
|102
|30
|95
|2.68
|Gilbert, Sea
|10
|3
|106.0
|95
|29
|100
|2.80
|Gausman, Tor
|6
|7
|94.0
|103
|18
|106
|2.87
|Cole, NYY
|8
|2
|106.1
|77
|30
|135
|3.05
|McKenzie, Cle
|7
|6
|101.1
|72
|27
|96
|3.20
|Irvin, Oak
|4
|7
|95.1
|86
|19
|62
|3.21
|Bieber, Cle
|4
|5
|105.2
|94
|25
|106
|3.24
|Montas, Oak
|3
|9
|96.2
|81
|24
|100
|3.26
|Montgomery, NYY
|3
|2
|102.0
|87
|19
|80
|3.26
|Gonzales, Sea
|5
|9
|100.1
|103
|34
|53
|3.50
|Ray, Sea
|8
|6
|117.0
|90
|38
|135
|3.54
|Blackburn, Oak
|6
|5
|97.0
|89
|27
|77
|3.62
|Gray, Tex
|6
|4
|89.2
|74
|27
|100
|3.71
|Flexen, Sea
|6
|8
|96.0
|100
|34
|67
|3.84
|Keller, KC
|5
|9
|97.2
|92
|32
|67
|3.96
|Quantrill, Cle
|5
|5
|94.2
|96
|28
|58
|3.99
|Taillon, NYY
|9
|2
|94.1
|99
|12
|77
|4.01
|Plesac, Cle
|2
|7
|94.0
|96
|23
|68
|4.02
|Pivetta, Bos
|8
|6
|103.2
|90
|36
|100
|4.08
|Urquidy, Hou
|8
|4
|94.2
|98
|20
|74
|4.09
|Skubal, Det
|6
|8
|100.2
|96
|25
|102
|4.11
|Lyles, Bal
|6
|7
|105.0
|113
|32
|86
|4.37
|Dunning, Tex
|1
|6
|95.2
|99
|37
|84
|4.42
|Berríos, Tor
|7
|4
|95.1
|107
|23
|86
|5.38
