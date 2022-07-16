Through Saturday, July 16, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
McClanahan, TB103110.269191471.71
Verlander, Hou113103.17119982.00
Manoah, Tor104114.285251032.28
Cease, ChW8497.275461422.30
Cortes, NYY7395.27422992.63
Valdez, Hou84115.087431022.66
Pérez, Tex72111.010230952.68
Gilbert, Sea103106.095291002.80
Gausman, Tor6794.0103181062.87
Cole, NYY82106.177301353.05
McKenzie, Cle76101.17227963.20
Irvin, Oak4795.18619623.21
Bieber, Cle45105.294251063.24
Montas, Oak3996.281241003.26
Montgomery, NYY32102.08719803.26
Gonzales, Sea59100.110334533.50
Ray, Sea86117.090381353.54
Blackburn, Oak6597.08927773.62
Gray, Tex6489.274271003.71
Flexen, Sea6896.010034673.84
Keller, KC5997.29232673.96
Quantrill, Cle5594.29628583.99
Taillon, NYY9294.19912774.01
Plesac, Cle2794.09623684.02
Pivetta, Bos86103.290361004.08
Urquidy, Hou8494.29820744.09
Skubal, Det68100.296251024.11
Lyles, Bal67105.011332864.37
Dunning, Tex1695.29937844.42
Berríos, Tor7495.110723865.38

