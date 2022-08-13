Through Saturday, August 13, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Verlander, Hou153136.093241341.85
Cease, ChW125128.292551741.96
McClanahan, TB105128.184231612.24
Manoah, Tor125137.0109311242.56
Cortes, NYY93118.089291252.67
Valdez, Hou114142.0111491282.73
Pérez, Tex93136.0120411182.85
Gausman, Tor88117.2125201372.91
Irvin, Oak69123.110423842.92
McKenzie, Cle88128.090331213.16
Bieber, Cle76131.2115291343.21
Cole, NYY94138.1108331783.38
Gilbert, Sea105132.1126371223.47
Skubal, Det78117.2104321173.52
Quantrill, Cle95130.012435863.67
Montgomery, NYY33114.210323973.69
Urquidy, Hou114119.111326943.85
Ray, Sea88136.0113491563.90
Flexen, Sea79117.011743813.92
Taillon, NYY112120.2114241043.95
Gonzales, Sea711124.113340723.98
Garcia, Hou98118.199351234.03
Dunning, Tex26113.211144994.04
Plesac, Cle210114.211734904.32
Lyles, Bal98130.1145431054.35
Kluber, TB77116.2122171034.40
Keller, KC612119.111944804.45
Pivetta, Bos89129.2125471244.51
Berríos, Tor85122.0138311085.61

