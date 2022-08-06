Through Saturday, August 6, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Verlander, Hou
|15
|3
|130.0
|88
|23
|127
|1.73
|Cease, ChW
|12
|4
|122.2
|89
|53
|166
|1.98
|McClanahan, TB
|10
|4
|122.0
|78
|23
|158
|2.07
|Manoah, Tor
|12
|5
|132.0
|101
|30
|119
|2.45
|Pérez, Tex
|9
|2
|131.0
|114
|38
|116
|2.47
|Cortes, NYY
|9
|3
|112.0
|86
|28
|115
|2.57
|Valdez, Hou
|10
|4
|135.0
|107
|48
|120
|2.87
|Irvin, Oak
|6
|8
|115.1
|99
|23
|78
|3.04
|Gausman, Tor
|8
|8
|111.2
|119
|20
|132
|3.06
|Gilbert, Sea
|10
|4
|128.1
|116
|36
|120
|3.09
|McKenzie, Cle
|7
|8
|120.0
|88
|32
|113
|3.38
|Bieber, Cle
|6
|6
|124.2
|111
|28
|126
|3.39
|Skubal, Det
|7
|8
|117.2
|104
|32
|117
|3.52
|Cole, NYY
|9
|4
|131.1
|104
|33
|170
|3.56
|Urquidy, Hou
|10
|4
|114.1
|108
|24
|90
|3.62
|Montgomery, NYY
|3
|3
|114.2
|103
|23
|97
|3.69
|Flexen, Sea
|7
|8
|111.0
|111
|41
|76
|3.73
|Gonzales, Sea
|6
|11
|118.1
|125
|39
|65
|3.95
|Ray, Sea
|8
|8
|129.2
|110
|44
|149
|3.96
|Taillon, NYY
|10
|2
|113.2
|111
|21
|98
|3.96
|Kluber, TB
|7
|6
|111.0
|112
|16
|99
|4.05
|Quantrill, Cle
|7
|5
|117.0
|120
|34
|75
|4.08
|Blackburn, Oak
|7
|6
|111.1
|110
|30
|89
|4.28
|Dunning, Tex
|1
|6
|106.2
|110
|43
|93
|4.30
|Lyles, Bal
|8
|8
|124.2
|137
|41
|104
|4.40
|Plesac, Cle
|2
|10
|108.1
|113
|33
|83
|4.49
|Pivetta, Bos
|8
|8
|123.2
|120
|45
|119
|4.51
|Keller, KC
|5
|12
|113.1
|115
|41
|76
|4.61
|Berríos, Tor
|8
|4
|118.0
|130
|29
|107
|5.19
