Through Saturday, April 16, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Gilbert, Sea1010.071110.90
Valdez, Hou109.24690.93
Keller, KC0113.053101.38
Plesac, Cle0111.010171.64
Cease, ChW2010.255161.69
Jefferies, Oak119.19341.93
Severino, NYY108.072112.25
Greinke, KC0011.010212.45
McKenzie, Cle017.05272.57
Bieber, Cle0010.04392.70
Ryan, Min1110.074112.70
Gonzales, Sea119.010273.00
McClanahan, TB019.065153.00
Montgomery, NYY008.17363.24
Means, Bal008.08273.38
Skubal, Det019.2111103.72
Gausman, Tor0110.2140144.22
Eovaldi, Bos1010.092134.50
Ray, Sea1113.113694.73
Montas, Oak1111.1111124.76
Rasmussen, TB019.08155.00
Dunning, Tex008.2114115.19
Lyles, Bal0110.113565.23
Irvin, Oak1111.212165.40
Mize, Det0110.013245.40
Cole, NYY009.28295.59
Odorizzi, Hou018.114336.48
Ohtani, LAA028.1103147.56
Pivetta, Bos027.29569.39

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you