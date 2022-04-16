Through Saturday, April 16, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Gilbert, Sea
|1
|0
|10.0
|7
|1
|11
|0.90
|Valdez, Hou
|1
|0
|9.2
|4
|6
|9
|0.93
|Keller, KC
|0
|1
|13.0
|5
|3
|10
|1.38
|Plesac, Cle
|0
|1
|11.0
|10
|1
|7
|1.64
|Cease, ChW
|2
|0
|10.2
|5
|5
|16
|1.69
|Jefferies, Oak
|1
|1
|9.1
|9
|3
|4
|1.93
|Severino, NYY
|1
|0
|8.0
|7
|2
|11
|2.25
|Greinke, KC
|0
|0
|11.0
|10
|2
|1
|2.45
|McKenzie, Cle
|0
|1
|7.0
|5
|2
|7
|2.57
|Bieber, Cle
|0
|0
|10.0
|4
|3
|9
|2.70
|Ryan, Min
|1
|1
|10.0
|7
|4
|11
|2.70
|Gonzales, Sea
|1
|1
|9.0
|10
|2
|7
|3.00
|McClanahan, TB
|0
|1
|9.0
|6
|5
|15
|3.00
|Montgomery, NYY
|0
|0
|8.1
|7
|3
|6
|3.24
|Means, Bal
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|7
|3.38
|Skubal, Det
|0
|1
|9.2
|11
|1
|10
|3.72
|Gausman, Tor
|0
|1
|10.2
|14
|0
|14
|4.22
|Eovaldi, Bos
|1
|0
|10.0
|9
|2
|13
|4.50
|Ray, Sea
|1
|1
|13.1
|13
|6
|9
|4.73
|Montas, Oak
|1
|1
|11.1
|11
|1
|12
|4.76
|Rasmussen, TB
|0
|1
|9.0
|8
|1
|5
|5.00
|Dunning, Tex
|0
|0
|8.2
|11
|4
|11
|5.19
|Lyles, Bal
|0
|1
|10.1
|13
|5
|6
|5.23
|Irvin, Oak
|1
|1
|11.2
|12
|1
|6
|5.40
|Mize, Det
|0
|1
|10.0
|13
|2
|4
|5.40
|Cole, NYY
|0
|0
|9.2
|8
|2
|9
|5.59
|Odorizzi, Hou
|0
|1
|8.1
|14
|3
|3
|6.48
|Ohtani, LAA
|0
|2
|8.1
|10
|3
|14
|7.56
|Pivetta, Bos
|0
|2
|7.2
|9
|5
|6
|9.39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.