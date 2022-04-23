Through Saturday, April 23, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Gilbert, Sea
|2
|0
|16.2
|13
|1
|15
|0.54
|Kopech, ChW
|0
|0
|14.0
|6
|5
|15
|0.64
|Jefferies, Oak
|1
|2
|15.1
|12
|3
|9
|1.17
|Zimmermann, Bal
|1
|0
|15.0
|12
|5
|16
|1.20
|Plesac, Cle
|1
|1
|17.2
|17
|2
|10
|1.53
|Ryan, Min
|2
|1
|16.0
|9
|5
|16
|1.69
|Blackburn, Oak
|2
|0
|15.0
|11
|1
|14
|1.80
|Wacha, Bos
|1
|0
|14.1
|6
|7
|12
|1.88
|Verlander, Hou
|1
|1
|19.0
|10
|4
|20
|1.89
|Bieber, Cle
|1
|0
|16.0
|8
|3
|16
|2.25
|Greinke, KC
|0
|1
|16.0
|16
|3
|2
|2.25
|McClanahan, TB
|0
|1
|15.0
|10
|5
|24
|2.40
|Montgomery, NYY
|0
|1
|14.1
|10
|5
|11
|2.51
|Keller, KC
|0
|2
|17.2
|11
|5
|14
|2.55
|Ober, Min
|1
|1
|16.0
|13
|3
|13
|2.81
|Gausman, Tor
|1
|1
|18.2
|21
|0
|22
|2.89
|Taillon, NYY
|1
|1
|14.2
|15
|1
|13
|3.07
|Houck, Bos
|1
|1
|14.0
|11
|7
|11
|3.21
|Cease, ChW
|2
|1
|16.0
|13
|7
|19
|3.38
|Lyles, Bal
|1
|1
|15.1
|18
|6
|12
|3.52
|Flexen, Sea
|1
|2
|17.1
|16
|4
|11
|3.63
|Montas, Oak
|2
|1
|17.1
|13
|3
|17
|3.63
|Eovaldi, Bos
|1
|0
|14.2
|16
|3
|19
|3.68
|Kluber, TB
|0
|1
|14.2
|18
|5
|12
|3.68
|Ray, Sea
|2
|1
|19.1
|17
|7
|13
|4.19
|Irvin, Oak
|1
|1
|16.2
|18
|3
|10
|4.32
|Ohtani, LAA
|1
|2
|14.1
|11
|4
|26
|4.40
|Valdez, Hou
|1
|1
|14.0
|12
|10
|12
|4.50
|Rodriguez, Det
|0
|1
|13.2
|13
|6
|12
|5.27
