Through Saturday, May 21, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Cortes, NYY2140.02311491.35
Verlander, Hou5145.2229411.38
Pérez, Tex3249.13812381.64
Manoah, Tor4142.0289391.71
Blackburn, Oak4042.1357341.91
Skubal, Det3244.2398502.22
McClanahan, TB3246.13010652.33
Gilbert, Sea4245.03416512.40
Gausman, Tor3350.0493572.52
Valdez, Hou3247.04019392.68
Cole, NYY4043.23512512.89
Keller, KC1343.2359252.89
McKenzie, Cle2336.12411342.97
Cease, ChW4143.23417673.09
Montgomery, NYY0140.1378323.35
Greinke, KC0244.0494183.48
Quantrill, Cle1241.13415253.48
Zimmermann, Bal2241.14210343.48
Montas, Oak2449.03713533.67
Bieber, Cle1238.23712363.72
Dunning, Tex1243.23716433.92
Lyles, Bal2446.05014404.11
Pivetta, Bos2442.23514414.22
Eovaldi, Bos1241.2447424.32
Rodriguez, Det1339.03517344.38
Plesac, Cle1338.24012234.42
Ray, Sea4454.24520584.77
Berríos, Tor3241.04813284.83

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you