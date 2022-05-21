Through Saturday, May 21, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cortes, NYY
|2
|1
|40.0
|23
|11
|49
|1.35
|Verlander, Hou
|5
|1
|45.2
|22
|9
|41
|1.38
|Pérez, Tex
|3
|2
|49.1
|38
|12
|38
|1.64
|Manoah, Tor
|4
|1
|42.0
|28
|9
|39
|1.71
|Blackburn, Oak
|4
|0
|42.1
|35
|7
|34
|1.91
|Skubal, Det
|3
|2
|44.2
|39
|8
|50
|2.22
|McClanahan, TB
|3
|2
|46.1
|30
|10
|65
|2.33
|Gilbert, Sea
|4
|2
|45.0
|34
|16
|51
|2.40
|Gausman, Tor
|3
|3
|50.0
|49
|3
|57
|2.52
|Valdez, Hou
|3
|2
|47.0
|40
|19
|39
|2.68
|Cole, NYY
|4
|0
|43.2
|35
|12
|51
|2.89
|Keller, KC
|1
|3
|43.2
|35
|9
|25
|2.89
|McKenzie, Cle
|2
|3
|36.1
|24
|11
|34
|2.97
|Cease, ChW
|4
|1
|43.2
|34
|17
|67
|3.09
|Montgomery, NYY
|0
|1
|40.1
|37
|8
|32
|3.35
|Greinke, KC
|0
|2
|44.0
|49
|4
|18
|3.48
|Quantrill, Cle
|1
|2
|41.1
|34
|15
|25
|3.48
|Zimmermann, Bal
|2
|2
|41.1
|42
|10
|34
|3.48
|Montas, Oak
|2
|4
|49.0
|37
|13
|53
|3.67
|Bieber, Cle
|1
|2
|38.2
|37
|12
|36
|3.72
|Dunning, Tex
|1
|2
|43.2
|37
|16
|43
|3.92
|Lyles, Bal
|2
|4
|46.0
|50
|14
|40
|4.11
|Pivetta, Bos
|2
|4
|42.2
|35
|14
|41
|4.22
|Eovaldi, Bos
|1
|2
|41.2
|44
|7
|42
|4.32
|Rodriguez, Det
|1
|3
|39.0
|35
|17
|34
|4.38
|Plesac, Cle
|1
|3
|38.2
|40
|12
|23
|4.42
|Ray, Sea
|4
|4
|54.2
|45
|20
|58
|4.77
|Berríos, Tor
|3
|2
|41.0
|48
|13
|28
|4.83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.