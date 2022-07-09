Through Saturday, July 9, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|McClanahan, TB
|9
|3
|104.1
|66
|19
|141
|1.73
|Verlander, Hou
|11
|3
|103.1
|71
|19
|98
|2.00
|Manoah, Tor
|9
|3
|100.1
|78
|21
|90
|2.33
|Pérez, Tex
|7
|2
|100.0
|92
|25
|81
|2.34
|Cease, ChW
|7
|4
|92.0
|70
|43
|133
|2.45
|Gilbert, Sea
|10
|3
|100.0
|86
|29
|93
|2.61
|Valdez, Hou
|8
|3
|101.0
|76
|38
|93
|2.67
|Cortes, NYY
|7
|3
|88.2
|70
|21
|95
|2.74
|Gausman, Tor
|6
|6
|88.0
|96
|16
|100
|2.86
|Severino, NYY
|5
|3
|84.0
|63
|23
|94
|3.11
|Montgomery, NYY
|3
|2
|90.1
|76
|17
|72
|3.19
|Gonzales, Sea
|5
|9
|94.1
|92
|32
|49
|3.24
|Montas, Oak
|3
|9
|96.2
|81
|24
|100
|3.26
|Cole, NYY
|8
|2
|99.1
|73
|29
|124
|3.26
|Blackburn, Oak
|6
|4
|91.0
|86
|23
|73
|3.36
|Bieber, Cle
|3
|5
|96.2
|91
|25
|99
|3.44
|Ray, Sea
|7
|6
|104.1
|81
|36
|117
|3.62
|Taillon, NYY
|9
|2
|89.1
|92
|11
|74
|3.63
|Pivetta, Bos
|8
|6
|100.1
|82
|34
|95
|3.68
|McKenzie, Cle
|5
|6
|87.1
|64
|22
|80
|3.71
|Plesac, Cle
|2
|6
|85.1
|83
|22
|60
|3.80
|Quantrill, Cle
|4
|5
|88.2
|88
|27
|55
|3.86
|Skubal, Det
|6
|7
|94.2
|88
|25
|97
|3.99
|Flexen, Sea
|5
|8
|90.0
|94
|32
|66
|4.00
|Gray, Tex
|5
|4
|82.2
|73
|27
|91
|4.03
|Urquidy, Hou
|8
|3
|88.1
|92
|20
|65
|4.08
|Dunning, Tex
|1
|6
|93.1
|93
|33
|82
|4.15
|Keller, KC
|4
|9
|90.2
|90
|31
|59
|4.37
|Lyles, Bal
|5
|7
|98.0
|106
|31
|81
|4.50
|Giolito, ChW
|5
|5
|82.0
|87
|31
|97
|5.05
|Berríos, Tor
|6
|4
|89.1
|101
|23
|73
|5.44
