Through Saturday, August 20, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Verlander, Hou
|15
|3
|143.0
|101
|25
|138
|1.95
|Cease, ChW
|12
|5
|133.2
|98
|58
|178
|2.09
|McClanahan, TB
|11
|5
|141.1
|93
|29
|173
|2.29
|Manoah, Tor
|12
|6
|142.2
|113
|35
|131
|2.71
|Valdez, Hou
|12
|4
|149.0
|118
|52
|134
|2.72
|Cortes, NYY
|9
|4
|125.0
|93
|29
|128
|2.74
|Pérez, Tex
|9
|4
|148.0
|129
|49
|132
|2.80
|Gausman, Tor
|9
|9
|129.1
|138
|22
|149
|2.99
|McKenzie, Cle
|9
|9
|141.2
|101
|35
|138
|3.11
|Bieber, Cle
|8
|6
|138.2
|123
|29
|140
|3.18
|Cole, NYY
|9
|5
|144.1
|113
|35
|184
|3.30
|Irvin, Oak
|6
|11
|135.1
|118
|26
|87
|3.33
|Gilbert, Sea
|10
|5
|138.1
|131
|41
|127
|3.51
|Urquidy, Hou
|11
|4
|127.0
|119
|26
|98
|3.69
|Quantrill, Cle
|9
|5
|136.0
|129
|37
|88
|3.77
|Flexen, Sea
|7
|9
|120.0
|118
|47
|83
|3.82
|Ray, Sea
|9
|8
|142.0
|119
|51
|166
|3.87
|Taillon, NYY
|11
|4
|132.2
|126
|24
|113
|4.00
|Dunning, Tex
|3
|6
|124.0
|120
|50
|108
|4.06
|Gonzales, Sea
|8
|12
|134.2
|148
|42
|75
|4.08
|Garcia, Hou
|10
|8
|123.1
|106
|39
|127
|4.09
|Pivetta, Bos
|9
|9
|136.2
|126
|50
|130
|4.28
|Kluber, TB
|7
|7
|122.2
|126
|18
|111
|4.33
|Plesac, Cle
|2
|11
|120.0
|126
|37
|93
|4.42
|Lyles, Bal
|9
|9
|138.2
|159
|45
|119
|4.61
|Keller, KC
|6
|13
|123.0
|134
|47
|84
|5.27
|Berríos, Tor
|9
|5
|128.2
|144
|32
|117
|5.39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.