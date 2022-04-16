THROUGH APRIL 15
BATTING
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Choi, TB
|7
|19
|5
|10
|.526
|Miller, CLE
|7
|23
|8
|12
|.522
|Ramírez, CLE
|7
|28
|6
|13
|.464
|Kwan, CLE
|7
|22
|7
|10
|.455
|Meadows, DET
|7
|24
|5
|10
|.417
|Crawford, SEA
|8
|27
|5
|11
|.407
|Franco, TB
|8
|33
|5
|13
|.394
|Devers, BOS
|7
|30
|6
|11
|.367
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|8
|30
|7
|11
|.367
|Lopez, KC
|7
|20
|3
|7
|.350
HOME RUNS
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|5
|Buxton, MIN
|3
|Mercado, CLE
|3
|Ramírez, CLE
|3
|Rizzo, NYY
|3
|Lowe, TB
|3
|Haniger, SEA
|3
|17 tied
|2
RUNS BATTED IN
|Ramírez, CLE
|14
|Mercado, CLE
|9
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|9
|Heim, TEX
|8
|Brown, OAK
|8
|10 tied
|7
STOLEN BASES
|Robert, CHW
|4
|Straw, CLE
|4
|Merrifield, KC
|3
|Mondesi, KC
|3
|Altuve, HOU
|2
|Kelenic, SEA
|2
|Mateo, BAL
|2
|Rodríguez, SEA
|2
|16 tied
|1
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
|Miller, CLE
|1.043
|Choi, TB
|1.000
|Ramírez, CLE
|1.000
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|.900
|Buxton, MIN
|.750
|Devers, BOS
|.667
|Vaughn, CHW
|.650
|Kwan, CLE
|.636
|Trout, LAA
|.609
|Mercado, CLE
|.607
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
|Choi, TB
|.640
|Kwan, CLE
|.606
|Santander, BAL
|.536
|Ramírez, CLE
|.531
|Miller, CLE
|.520
|Meadows, DET
|.517
|Crawford, SEA
|.515
|Straw, CLE
|.457
|Winker, SEA
|.429
|Trout, LAA
|.414
RUNS SCORED
|Straw, CLE
|9
|Miller, CLE
|8
|Andrus, OAK
|7
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|7
|Kwan, CLE
|7
|Lowe, TB
|7
|10 tied
|6
HITS
|Franco, TB
|13
|Ramírez, CLE
|13
|Miller, CLE
|12
|Crawford, SEA
|11
|Devers, BOS
|11
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|11
|Springer, TOR
|11
|Choi, TB
|10
|Kwan, CLE
|10
|Meadows, DET
|10
|Rosario, CLE
|10
|Seager, TEX
|10
BASES ON BALLS
|Winker, SEA
|10
|Kwan, CLE
|8
|Santander, BAL
|7
|Straw, CLE
|7
|Choi, TB
|6
|Trout, LAA
|6
|Chapman, TOR
|5
|France, SEA
|5
|Gallo, NYY
|5
|García, TEX
|5
|Garver, TEX
|5
|Hays, BAL
|5
|Lowe, TB
|5
DOUBLES
|Miller, CLE
|6
|Andrus, OAK
|4
|Hernández, BOS
|4
|Ramírez, CLE
|4
|Springer, TOR
|4
|13 tied
|3
TRIPLES
|Dozier, KC
|1
|Fletcher, LAA
|1
|Franco, TB
|1
|Frazier, SEA
|1
|Giménez, CLE
|1
|Harrison, CHW
|1
|Kwan, CLE
|1
|Lowe, TB
|1
|Mayfield, LAA
|1
|15 tied
|1
|Mercado, CLE
|1
|Murphy, OAK
|1
|Ramírez, CLE
|1
|Reyes, DET
|1
|Rosario, CLE
|1
|Witt Jr., KC
|1
|15 tied
|1
TOTAL BASES
|Ramírez, CLE
|28
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|27
|Miller, CLE
|24
|Springer, TOR
|21
|Devers, BOS
|20
|Choi, TB
|19
|Buxton, MIN
|18
|Franco, TB
|18
|Lowe, TB
|17
|Mercado, CLE
|17
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
|Gilbert, SEA
|0.90
|Valdez, HOU
|0.93
|Keller, KC
|1.39
|Whitlock, BOS
|1.42
|Plesac, CLE
|1.64
|Cease, CHW
|1.69
|Jefferies, OAK
|1.93
|Severino, NYY
|2.25
|Greinke, KC
|2.46
|McKenzie, CLE
|2.57
WON-LOST
|Cimber, TOR
|3-0
|Cease, CHW
|2-0
|20 tied
|1-0
GAMES PITCHED
|Castro, NYY
|5
|Chapman, NYY
|5
|Graveman, CHW
|5
|Loáisiga, NYY
|5
|Romano, TOR
|5
|Wisler, TB
|5
|40 tied
|4
SAVES
|Romano, TOR
|5
|Hendriks, CHW
|3
|Pressly, HOU
|3
|Iglesias, LAA
|2
|Soto, DET
|2
|12 tied
|1
INNINGS PITCHED
|Ray, SEA
|13.1
|Keller, KC
|13.0
|Irvin, OAK
|11.2
|Montas, OAK
|11.1
|Greinke, KC
|11.0
|Plesac, CLE
|11.0
|Cease, CHW
|10.2
|Gausman, TOR
|10.2
|Lyles, BAL
|10.1
|Bieber, CLE
|10.0
|Eovaldi, BOS
|10.0
|Gilbert, SEA
|10.0
|Mize, DET
|10.0
STRIKEOUTS
|Cease, CHW
|16
|McClanahan, TB
|15
|Gausman, TOR
|14
|Ohtani, LAA
|14
|Eovaldi, BOS
|13
|Montas, OAK
|12
|Dunning, TEX
|11
|Fleming, TB
|11
|Gilbert, SEA
|11
|Ryan, MIN
|11
|Severino, NYY
|11
