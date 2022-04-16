THROUGH APRIL 15

BATTING

GABRHBA
Choi, TB719510.526
Miller, CLE723812.522
Ramírez, CLE728613.464
Kwan, CLE722710.455
Meadows, DET724510.417
Crawford, SEA827511.407
Franco, TB833513.394
Devers, BOS730611.367
Guerrero Jr., TOR830711.367
Lopez, KC72037.350

HOME RUNS

Guerrero Jr., TOR5
Buxton, MIN3
Mercado, CLE3
Ramírez, CLE3
Rizzo, NYY3
Lowe, TB3
Haniger, SEA3
17 tied2

RUNS BATTED IN

Ramírez, CLE14
Mercado, CLE9
Guerrero Jr., TOR9
Heim, TEX8
Brown, OAK8
10 tied7

STOLEN BASES

Robert, CHW4
Straw, CLE4
Merrifield, KC3
Mondesi, KC3
Altuve, HOU2
Kelenic, SEA2
Mateo, BAL2
Rodríguez, SEA2
16 tied1

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

Miller, CLE1.043
Choi, TB1.000
Ramírez, CLE1.000
Guerrero Jr., TOR.900
Buxton, MIN.750
Devers, BOS.667
Vaughn, CHW.650
Kwan, CLE.636
Trout, LAA.609
Mercado, CLE.607

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

Choi, TB.640
Kwan, CLE.606
Santander, BAL.536
Ramírez, CLE.531
Miller, CLE.520
Meadows, DET.517
Crawford, SEA.515
Straw, CLE.457
Winker, SEA.429
Trout, LAA.414

RUNS SCORED

Straw, CLE9
Miller, CLE8
Andrus, OAK7
Guerrero Jr., TOR7
Kwan, CLE7
Lowe, TB7
10 tied6

HITS

Franco, TB13
Ramírez, CLE13
Miller, CLE12
Crawford, SEA11
Devers, BOS11
Guerrero Jr., TOR11
Springer, TOR11
Choi, TB10
Kwan, CLE10
Meadows, DET10
Rosario, CLE10
Seager, TEX10

BASES ON BALLS

Winker, SEA10
Kwan, CLE8
Santander, BAL7
Straw, CLE7
Choi, TB6
Trout, LAA6
Chapman, TOR5
France, SEA5
Gallo, NYY5
García, TEX5
Garver, TEX5
Hays, BAL5
Lowe, TB5

DOUBLES

Miller, CLE6
Andrus, OAK4
Hernández, BOS4
Ramírez, CLE4
Springer, TOR4
13 tied3

TRIPLES

Dozier, KC1
Fletcher, LAA1
Franco, TB1
Frazier, SEA1
Giménez, CLE1
Harrison, CHW1
Kwan, CLE1
Lowe, TB1
Mayfield, LAA1
15 tied1
Mercado, CLE1
Murphy, OAK1
Ramírez, CLE1
Reyes, DET1
Rosario, CLE1
Witt Jr., KC1
15 tied1

TOTAL BASES

Ramírez, CLE28
Guerrero Jr., TOR27
Miller, CLE24
Springer, TOR21
Devers, BOS20
Choi, TB19
Buxton, MIN18
Franco, TB18
Lowe, TB17
Mercado, CLE17

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

Gilbert, SEA0.90
Valdez, HOU0.93
Keller, KC1.39
Whitlock, BOS1.42
Plesac, CLE1.64
Cease, CHW1.69
Jefferies, OAK1.93
Severino, NYY2.25
Greinke, KC2.46
McKenzie, CLE2.57

WON-LOST

Cimber, TOR3-0
Cease, CHW2-0
20 tied1-0

GAMES PITCHED

Castro, NYY5
Chapman, NYY5
Graveman, CHW5
Loáisiga, NYY5
Romano, TOR5
Wisler, TB5
40 tied4

SAVES

Romano, TOR5
Hendriks, CHW3
Pressly, HOU3
Iglesias, LAA2
Soto, DET2
12 tied1

INNINGS PITCHED

Ray, SEA13.1
Keller, KC13.0
Irvin, OAK11.2
Montas, OAK11.1
Greinke, KC11.0
Plesac, CLE11.0
Cease, CHW10.2
Gausman, TOR10.2
Lyles, BAL10.1
Bieber, CLE10.0
Eovaldi, BOS10.0
Gilbert, SEA10.0
Mize, DET10.0

STRIKEOUTS

Cease, CHW16
McClanahan, TB15
Gausman, TOR14
Ohtani, LAA14
Eovaldi, BOS13
Montas, OAK12
Dunning, TEX11
Fleming, TB11
Gilbert, SEA11
Ryan, MIN11
Severino, NYY11

COMPLETE GAMES

SHUTOUTS

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you