THROUGH JUNE 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.259.417.3217124483396341021168669329
Toronto.256.432.3247023823326101029135492323
Chicago White Sox.253.379.310692399288607909116658272
Cleveland.251.391.3116622603035678841251554289
Minnesota.249.409.322722409316601986126583303
N.Y. Yankees.244.439.3267123593615761035974118341
Houston.239.419.317702314303552970116796295
L.A. Angels.238.401.3067324413105809781071289300
Kansas City.237.370.3026923332645548631101755250
Texas.236.390.29569234129955291386787279
Seattle.234.381.320722415287564921113876276
Tampa Bay.232.373.2957023322825418691101066268
Baltimore.230.380.2997224302935609241261172278
Detroit.226.328.281702278203515747931139195
Oakland.208.325.271722338221487759111749203
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston5283220510562246461089135570
Toronto6162921975582513501027033590
Chicago White Sox917331716537332521051048500
Cleveland726211899463471139945039500
Minnesota619232432596138541027037520
N.Y. Yankees52429269165814312511034027440
Houston414282445512341044984034490
L.A. Angels11102222310693351745969141610
Kansas City6171920445273810471014029570
Texas315151895590601729927145571
Seattle3154327066144113471081025500
Tampa Bay315191947599461937946044490
Baltimore6174320056454411481055047700
Detroit51522159258814952906038540
Oakland91325181460643953876047630

