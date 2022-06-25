THROUGH JUNE 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.259
|.417
|.321
|71
|2448
|339
|634
|1021
|168
|6
|69
|329
|Toronto
|.256
|.432
|.324
|70
|2382
|332
|610
|1029
|135
|4
|92
|323
|Chicago White Sox
|.253
|.379
|.310
|69
|2399
|288
|607
|909
|116
|6
|58
|272
|Cleveland
|.251
|.391
|.311
|66
|2260
|303
|567
|884
|125
|15
|54
|289
|Minnesota
|.249
|.409
|.322
|72
|2409
|316
|601
|986
|126
|5
|83
|303
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.439
|.326
|71
|2359
|361
|576
|1035
|97
|4
|118
|341
|Houston
|.239
|.419
|.317
|70
|2314
|303
|552
|970
|116
|7
|96
|295
|L.A. Angels
|.238
|.401
|.306
|73
|2441
|310
|580
|978
|107
|12
|89
|300
|Kansas City
|.237
|.370
|.302
|69
|2333
|264
|554
|863
|110
|17
|55
|250
|Texas
|.236
|.390
|.295
|69
|2341
|299
|552
|913
|86
|7
|87
|279
|Seattle
|.234
|.381
|.320
|72
|2415
|287
|564
|921
|113
|8
|76
|276
|Tampa Bay
|.232
|.373
|.295
|70
|2332
|282
|541
|869
|110
|10
|66
|268
|Baltimore
|.230
|.380
|.299
|72
|2430
|293
|560
|924
|126
|11
|72
|278
|Detroit
|.226
|.328
|.281
|70
|2278
|203
|515
|747
|93
|11
|39
|195
|Oakland
|.208
|.325
|.271
|72
|2338
|221
|487
|759
|111
|7
|49
|203
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|28
|32
|205
|10
|562
|24
|6
|46
|1089
|1
|35
|57
|0
|Toronto
|6
|16
|29
|219
|7
|558
|25
|13
|50
|1027
|0
|33
|59
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|17
|33
|171
|6
|537
|33
|2
|52
|1051
|0
|48
|50
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|26
|21
|189
|9
|463
|47
|11
|39
|945
|0
|39
|50
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|19
|23
|243
|2
|596
|13
|8
|54
|1027
|0
|37
|52
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|24
|29
|269
|16
|581
|43
|12
|51
|1034
|0
|27
|44
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|28
|244
|5
|512
|34
|10
|44
|984
|0
|34
|49
|0
|L.A. Angels
|11
|10
|22
|223
|10
|693
|35
|17
|45
|969
|1
|41
|61
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|17
|19
|204
|4
|527
|38
|10
|47
|1014
|0
|29
|57
|0
|Texas
|3
|15
|15
|189
|5
|590
|60
|17
|29
|927
|1
|45
|57
|1
|Seattle
|3
|15
|43
|270
|6
|614
|41
|13
|47
|1081
|0
|25
|50
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|15
|19
|194
|7
|599
|46
|19
|37
|946
|0
|44
|49
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|43
|200
|5
|645
|44
|11
|48
|1055
|0
|47
|70
|0
|Detroit
|5
|15
|22
|159
|2
|588
|14
|9
|52
|906
|0
|38
|54
|0
|Oakland
|9
|13
|25
|181
|4
|606
|43
|9
|53
|876
|0
|47
|63
|0
