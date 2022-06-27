THROUGH JUNE 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.261.419.3267325213516591056175670339
Toronto.255.430.3237224463396231053137495330
Chicago White Sox.252.377.309712463294621929119659277
Minnesota.251.410.3237424753286211015131783315
Cleveland.250.389.3116823253085829051291654294
N.Y. Yankees.240.434.3237324173675801048974121347
L.A. Angels.238.401.30775250531559610051091292305
Houston.238.418.317722383309566995118799301
Kansas City.237.371.3037124012745708911141857260
Texas.236.391.29571240330656693989790286
Tampa Bay.235.376.2987224042925659031171067278
Seattle.234.381.320742483293581946115878282
Baltimore.230.379.2987425013025769491291174286
Detroit.226.330.282722350216532776951341207
Oakland.211.329.273742414235509795119751216
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston5283322113572277491138137610
Toronto6163022475762513531049034600
Chicago White Sox918351746548332531078051510
Minnesota621232492608138541054037530
Cleveland727211969477471142982040530
N.Y. Yankees62429279176054412521052028450
L.A. Angels111022234147093517481004142630
Houston4142825465363811451018036510
Kansas City6171921645434010471048030570
Texas316151945607611731945146601
Tampa Bay315202038618472037983044490
Seattle3164427666364214491117026530
Baltimore6184520456734412481083050710
Detroit515221662607151052931039560
Oakland913251874620451053909048640

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

