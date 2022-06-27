THROUGH JUNE 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.261
|.419
|.326
|73
|2521
|351
|659
|1056
|175
|6
|70
|339
|Toronto
|.255
|.430
|.323
|72
|2446
|339
|623
|1053
|137
|4
|95
|330
|Chicago White Sox
|.252
|.377
|.309
|71
|2463
|294
|621
|929
|119
|6
|59
|277
|Minnesota
|.251
|.410
|.323
|74
|2475
|328
|621
|1015
|131
|7
|83
|315
|Cleveland
|.250
|.389
|.311
|68
|2325
|308
|582
|905
|129
|16
|54
|294
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.434
|.323
|73
|2417
|367
|580
|1048
|97
|4
|121
|347
|L.A. Angels
|.238
|.401
|.307
|75
|2505
|315
|596
|1005
|109
|12
|92
|305
|Houston
|.238
|.418
|.317
|72
|2383
|309
|566
|995
|118
|7
|99
|301
|Kansas City
|.237
|.371
|.303
|71
|2401
|274
|570
|891
|114
|18
|57
|260
|Texas
|.236
|.391
|.295
|71
|2403
|306
|566
|939
|89
|7
|90
|286
|Tampa Bay
|.235
|.376
|.298
|72
|2404
|292
|565
|903
|117
|10
|67
|278
|Seattle
|.234
|.381
|.320
|74
|2483
|293
|581
|946
|115
|8
|78
|282
|Baltimore
|.230
|.379
|.298
|74
|2501
|302
|576
|949
|129
|11
|74
|286
|Detroit
|.226
|.330
|.282
|72
|2350
|216
|532
|776
|95
|13
|41
|207
|Oakland
|.211
|.329
|.273
|74
|2414
|235
|509
|795
|119
|7
|51
|216
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|28
|33
|221
|13
|572
|27
|7
|49
|1138
|1
|37
|61
|0
|Toronto
|6
|16
|30
|224
|7
|576
|25
|13
|53
|1049
|0
|34
|60
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|18
|35
|174
|6
|548
|33
|2
|53
|1078
|0
|51
|51
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|21
|23
|249
|2
|608
|13
|8
|54
|1054
|0
|37
|53
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|27
|21
|196
|9
|477
|47
|11
|42
|982
|0
|40
|53
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|24
|29
|279
|17
|605
|44
|12
|52
|1052
|0
|28
|45
|0
|L.A. Angels
|11
|10
|22
|234
|14
|709
|35
|17
|48
|1004
|1
|42
|63
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|28
|254
|6
|536
|38
|11
|45
|1018
|0
|36
|51
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|17
|19
|216
|4
|543
|40
|10
|47
|1048
|0
|30
|57
|0
|Texas
|3
|16
|15
|194
|5
|607
|61
|17
|31
|945
|1
|46
|60
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|15
|20
|203
|8
|618
|47
|20
|37
|983
|0
|44
|49
|0
|Seattle
|3
|16
|44
|276
|6
|636
|42
|14
|49
|1117
|0
|26
|53
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|18
|45
|204
|5
|673
|44
|12
|48
|1083
|0
|50
|71
|0
|Detroit
|5
|15
|22
|166
|2
|607
|15
|10
|52
|931
|0
|39
|56
|0
|Oakland
|9
|13
|25
|187
|4
|620
|45
|10
|53
|909
|0
|48
|64
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.