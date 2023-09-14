THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.267.456.33914550398031345229830316206769
Boston.263.436.32914550007211315217931518171689
Houston.260.435.33214750517581311219725116201732
Toronto.259.418.33114650026671295209226514168634
Tampa Bay.258.445.33114749687801283221025123210748
Baltimore.258.429.32514549387411276211928126170717
Cleveland.248.378.31014750095911242189226327111552
L.A. Angels.247.429.32014749836811232214022825210655
Seattle.244.418.32314649566981209207326011194673
Kansas City.242.395.30114749376011197194923939145580
Minnesota.241.425.32214649336751189209524321207648
Chicago White Sox.240.388.29414649736011192193124213157577
Detroit.235.377.30214548995721150184521423145550
Oakland.225.373.30014648015391078179120719156519
N.Y. Yankees.225.398.30214547496091069188918513203588
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9454552514125776189122551551360
Boston93263445121203972410321590971240
Houston123763501131122992811421522711330
Toronto42961496121160923312422741681120
Tampa Bay5368947261292154419720740621050
Baltimore1945414641311951002210420210591270
Cleveland1338474233610371312910121890701150
L.A. Angels74469485261360712911421481871091
Seattle434104491111444109289022291701140
Kansas City124867366121269145388719540731140
Minnesota112882517111499801710421312621070
Chicago White Sox152750344181275811911319670831030
Detroit12284244481322742110121260931160
Oakland2733824531213371332610920080871110
N.Y. Yankees73546495151261923010818992821010

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

