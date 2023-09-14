THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.267
|.456
|.339
|145
|5039
|803
|1345
|2298
|303
|16
|206
|769
|Boston
|.263
|.436
|.329
|145
|5000
|721
|1315
|2179
|315
|18
|171
|689
|Houston
|.260
|.435
|.332
|147
|5051
|758
|1311
|2197
|251
|16
|201
|732
|Toronto
|.259
|.418
|.331
|146
|5002
|667
|1295
|2092
|265
|14
|168
|634
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.445
|.331
|147
|4968
|780
|1283
|2210
|251
|23
|210
|748
|Baltimore
|.258
|.429
|.325
|145
|4938
|741
|1276
|2119
|281
|26
|170
|717
|Cleveland
|.248
|.378
|.310
|147
|5009
|591
|1242
|1892
|263
|27
|111
|552
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.429
|.320
|147
|4983
|681
|1232
|2140
|228
|25
|210
|655
|Seattle
|.244
|.418
|.323
|146
|4956
|698
|1209
|2073
|260
|11
|194
|673
|Kansas City
|.242
|.395
|.301
|147
|4937
|601
|1197
|1949
|239
|39
|145
|580
|Minnesota
|.241
|.425
|.322
|146
|4933
|675
|1189
|2095
|243
|21
|207
|648
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.388
|.294
|146
|4973
|601
|1192
|1931
|242
|13
|157
|577
|Detroit
|.235
|.377
|.302
|145
|4899
|572
|1150
|1845
|214
|23
|145
|550
|Oakland
|.225
|.373
|.300
|146
|4801
|539
|1078
|1791
|207
|19
|156
|519
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.398
|.302
|145
|4749
|609
|1069
|1889
|185
|13
|203
|588
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|45
|45
|525
|14
|1257
|76
|18
|91
|2255
|1
|55
|136
|0
|Boston
|9
|32
|63
|445
|12
|1203
|97
|24
|103
|2159
|0
|97
|124
|0
|Houston
|12
|37
|63
|501
|13
|1122
|99
|28
|114
|2152
|2
|71
|133
|0
|Toronto
|4
|29
|61
|496
|12
|1160
|92
|33
|124
|2274
|1
|68
|112
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|36
|89
|472
|6
|1292
|154
|41
|97
|2074
|0
|62
|105
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|464
|13
|1195
|100
|22
|104
|2021
|0
|59
|127
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|47
|423
|36
|1037
|131
|29
|101
|2189
|0
|70
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|69
|485
|26
|1360
|71
|29
|114
|2148
|1
|87
|109
|1
|Seattle
|4
|34
|104
|491
|11
|1444
|109
|28
|90
|2229
|1
|70
|114
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|48
|67
|366
|12
|1269
|145
|38
|87
|1954
|0
|73
|114
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|82
|517
|11
|1499
|80
|17
|104
|2131
|2
|62
|107
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|27
|50
|344
|18
|1275
|81
|19
|113
|1967
|0
|83
|103
|0
|Detroit
|12
|28
|42
|444
|8
|1322
|74
|21
|101
|2126
|0
|93
|116
|0
|Oakland
|27
|33
|82
|453
|12
|1337
|133
|26
|109
|2008
|0
|87
|111
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|46
|495
|15
|1261
|92
|30
|108
|1899
|2
|82
|101
|0
