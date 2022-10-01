THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.429.32615753777451403230630012193728
Boston.258.411.32215753877161390221334612151686
Chicago White Sox.257.389.3121575451670140321192639145638
Cleveland.253.382.31515753886741361205626330124639
Minnesota.249.403.31815753166771324214326418173649
Houston.247.423.31915752477191294221927412209698
Kansas City.244.381.30715752586181285200224238133594
Texas.241.398.30315652956901275210721819192654
Tampa Bay.241.379.31015752726581270199729016135626
N.Y. Yankees.241.426.3241565235786126322322218244745
Baltimore.237.394.30615752826641254207926525170629
L.A. Angels.233.391.29615752576051223205620930188582
Detroit.231.345.28615651755291194178423027102505
Seattle.229.389.31415651756581184201422519189633
Oakland.216.346.28115751455471112178124514132516
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83253485131199653113122870791170
Boston124961469231336512012724211841270
Chicago White Sox163570381912335410124232011001170
Cleveland2150774373610821142711023810921260
Minnesota104358498111309371712823230751162
Houston84260520181146822211121941721190
Kansas City194347450712431013210122310781460
Texas103846443121394126397921021961272
Tampa Bay7315648313135395368822400811060
N.Y. Yankees13406759536134499321122298172970
Baltimore12418045710135194309222281881441
L.A. Angels24254943725150877268821242811340
Detroit10425636481362432210720620901310
Seattle94183575171334802611421820631130
Oakland21315941561348752210919790881330

