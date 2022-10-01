THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.429
|.326
|157
|5377
|745
|1403
|2306
|300
|12
|193
|728
|Boston
|.258
|.411
|.322
|157
|5387
|716
|1390
|2213
|346
|12
|151
|686
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.389
|.312
|157
|5451
|670
|1403
|2119
|263
|9
|145
|638
|Cleveland
|.253
|.382
|.315
|157
|5388
|674
|1361
|2056
|263
|30
|124
|639
|Minnesota
|.249
|.403
|.318
|157
|5316
|677
|1324
|2143
|264
|18
|173
|649
|Houston
|.247
|.423
|.319
|157
|5247
|719
|1294
|2219
|274
|12
|209
|698
|Kansas City
|.244
|.381
|.307
|157
|5258
|618
|1285
|2002
|242
|38
|133
|594
|Texas
|.241
|.398
|.303
|156
|5295
|690
|1275
|2107
|218
|19
|192
|654
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.379
|.310
|157
|5272
|658
|1270
|1997
|290
|16
|135
|626
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.426
|.324
|156
|5235
|786
|1263
|2232
|221
|8
|244
|745
|Baltimore
|.237
|.394
|.306
|157
|5282
|664
|1254
|2079
|265
|25
|170
|629
|L.A. Angels
|.233
|.391
|.296
|157
|5257
|605
|1223
|2056
|209
|30
|188
|582
|Detroit
|.231
|.345
|.286
|156
|5175
|529
|1194
|1784
|230
|27
|102
|505
|Seattle
|.229
|.389
|.314
|156
|5175
|658
|1184
|2014
|225
|19
|189
|633
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.281
|157
|5145
|547
|1112
|1781
|245
|14
|132
|516
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|32
|53
|485
|13
|1199
|65
|31
|131
|2287
|0
|79
|117
|0
|Boston
|12
|49
|61
|469
|23
|1336
|51
|20
|127
|2421
|1
|84
|127
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|35
|70
|381
|9
|1233
|54
|10
|124
|2320
|1
|100
|117
|0
|Cleveland
|21
|50
|77
|437
|36
|1082
|114
|27
|110
|2381
|0
|92
|126
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|43
|58
|498
|11
|1309
|37
|17
|128
|2323
|0
|75
|116
|2
|Houston
|8
|42
|60
|520
|18
|1146
|82
|22
|111
|2194
|1
|72
|119
|0
|Kansas City
|19
|43
|47
|450
|7
|1243
|101
|32
|101
|2231
|0
|78
|146
|0
|Texas
|10
|38
|46
|443
|12
|1394
|126
|39
|79
|2102
|1
|96
|127
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|56
|483
|13
|1353
|95
|36
|88
|2240
|0
|81
|106
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|40
|67
|595
|36
|1344
|99
|32
|112
|2298
|1
|72
|97
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|41
|80
|457
|10
|1351
|94
|30
|92
|2228
|1
|88
|144
|1
|L.A. Angels
|24
|25
|49
|437
|25
|1508
|77
|26
|88
|2124
|2
|81
|134
|0
|Detroit
|10
|42
|56
|364
|8
|1362
|43
|22
|107
|2062
|0
|90
|131
|0
|Seattle
|9
|41
|83
|575
|17
|1334
|80
|26
|114
|2182
|0
|63
|113
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|59
|415
|6
|1348
|75
|22
|109
|1979
|0
|88
|133
|0
