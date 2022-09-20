THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.393
|.316
|147
|5114
|642
|1334
|2011
|250
|8
|137
|611
|Toronto
|.261
|.426
|.326
|147
|5027
|686
|1311
|2144
|284
|9
|177
|671
|Boston
|.259
|.410
|.321
|146
|5038
|668
|1307
|2066
|329
|11
|136
|639
|Cleveland
|.252
|.382
|.315
|147
|5035
|617
|1270
|1922
|256
|24
|116
|586
|Minnesota
|.248
|.405
|.317
|147
|4977
|635
|1234
|2015
|242
|16
|169
|609
|Houston
|.247
|.424
|.320
|148
|4942
|677
|1221
|2095
|258
|11
|198
|657
|Kansas City
|.242
|.375
|.305
|147
|4920
|571
|1190
|1846
|220
|35
|122
|549
|Texas
|.242
|.400
|.305
|146
|4969
|651
|1203
|1990
|206
|19
|181
|620
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.382
|.311
|147
|4932
|619
|1196
|1884
|268
|15
|130
|590
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.426
|.323
|146
|4908
|728
|1178
|2089
|202
|8
|231
|690
|Baltimore
|.235
|.388
|.304
|146
|4891
|604
|1148
|1898
|254
|20
|152
|572
|Detroit
|.229
|.342
|.285
|147
|4869
|493
|1115
|1663
|215
|27
|93
|471
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.386
|.294
|147
|4911
|561
|1123
|1898
|189
|29
|176
|539
|Seattle
|.229
|.391
|.312
|146
|4851
|613
|1110
|1895
|209
|18
|180
|588
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.280
|147
|4825
|513
|1042
|1668
|227
|12
|125
|484
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|65
|366
|9
|1146
|51
|9
|117
|2201
|1
|95
|108
|0
|Toronto
|8
|29
|51
|450
|13
|1122
|63
|30
|119
|2132
|0
|71
|112
|0
|Boston
|12
|47
|53
|427
|22
|1246
|51
|18
|113
|2249
|1
|74
|117
|0
|Cleveland
|18
|45
|73
|407
|30
|1008
|100
|24
|105
|2227
|0
|85
|121
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|51
|468
|10
|1218
|31
|16
|117
|2153
|0
|72
|111
|2
|Houston
|8
|37
|57
|494
|17
|1085
|77
|20
|106
|2081
|1
|66
|112
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|422
|7
|1182
|96
|29
|94
|2095
|0
|75
|133
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|44
|417
|11
|1295
|120
|36
|71
|1980
|1
|92
|118
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|29
|54
|448
|12
|1254
|87
|34
|85
|2105
|0
|76
|96
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|36
|63
|555
|33
|1243
|93
|30
|106
|2138
|0
|70
|92
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|79
|423
|10
|1252
|86
|29
|84
|2054
|0
|84
|134
|1
|Detroit
|8
|40
|51
|346
|6
|1296
|40
|22
|100
|1941
|0
|86
|123
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|23
|48
|416
|24
|1418
|75
|26
|84
|1977
|2
|73
|126
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|77
|528
|15
|1248
|74
|24
|99
|2024
|0
|59
|104
|0
|Oakland
|20
|31
|57
|386
|6
|1273
|71
|21
|101
|1861
|0
|83
|120
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.