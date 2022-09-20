THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.393.3161475114642133420112508137611
Toronto.261.426.3261475027686131121442849177671
Boston.259.410.32114650386681307206632911136639
Cleveland.252.382.31514750356171270192225624116586
Minnesota.248.405.31714749776351234201524216169609
Houston.247.424.32014849426771221209525811198657
Kansas City.242.375.30514749205711190184622035122549
Texas.242.400.30514649696511203199020619181620
Tampa Bay.242.382.31114749326191196188426815130590
N.Y. Yankees.240.426.3231464908728117820892028231690
Baltimore.235.388.30414648916041148189825420152572
Detroit.229.342.2851474869493111516632152793471
L.A. Angels.229.386.29414749115611123189818929176539
Seattle.229.391.31214648516131110189520918180588
Oakland.216.346.28014748255131042166822712125484
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1633653669114651911722011951080
Toronto82951450131122633011921320711120
Boston124753427221246511811322491741170
Cleveland1845734073010081002410522270851210
Minnesota104051468101218311611721530721112
Houston83757494171085772010620811661120
Kansas City1742464227118296299420950751330
Texas83444417111295120367119801921181
Tampa Bay729544481212548734852105076960
N.Y. Yankees13366355533124393301062138070920
Baltimore11407942310125286298420540841341
Detroit8405134661296402210019410861230
L.A. Angels21234841624141875268419772731260
Seattle9377752815124874249920240591040
Oakland20315738661273712110118610831200

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

