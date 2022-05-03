THROUGH MAY 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.251.405.314227481011883034172099
L.A. Angels.249.419.3272478711019633042428105
N.Y. Yankees.247.420.3222376210918832034132102
Toronto.245.407.30424797941953243603193
Tampa Bay.242.385.31323755961832914042091
Seattle.237.389.326237671021822983752399
Detroit.232.322.30921686671592212631067
Minnesota.231.377.31123748961732823512489
Boston.229.343.27923773811772654711380
Texas.223.339.29322734961642492611991
Chicago White Sox.219.350.27222712721562493411967
Houston.216.375.28823769851662883722783
Baltimore.216.313.30023761721642383721170
Kansas City.212.312.28321690631462152731257
Oakland.206.331.27023749851542483431877
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland2766601829421325012140
L.A. Angels458863214171019323016160
N.Y. Yankees39117841921461735206160
Toronto281260420012317342012150
Tampa Bay15674220516411322015120
Seattle051094419014415343014210
Detroit038701189331729701490
Minnesota238801208451930708160
Boston41585231824217316011160
Texas1766921661468283013161
Chicago White Sox25747015610115268021150
Houston255753189851131808200
Baltimore36157932221269380021250
Kansas City2386211541441429706220
Oakland15959321613112256021240

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you