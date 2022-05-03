THROUGH MAY 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.251
|.405
|.314
|22
|748
|101
|188
|303
|41
|7
|20
|99
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.419
|.327
|24
|787
|110
|196
|330
|42
|4
|28
|105
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.420
|.322
|23
|762
|109
|188
|320
|34
|1
|32
|102
|Toronto
|.245
|.407
|.304
|24
|797
|94
|195
|324
|36
|0
|31
|93
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.385
|.313
|23
|755
|96
|183
|291
|40
|4
|20
|91
|Seattle
|.237
|.389
|.326
|23
|767
|102
|182
|298
|37
|5
|23
|99
|Detroit
|.232
|.322
|.309
|21
|686
|67
|159
|221
|26
|3
|10
|67
|Minnesota
|.231
|.377
|.311
|23
|748
|96
|173
|282
|35
|1
|24
|89
|Boston
|.229
|.343
|.279
|23
|773
|81
|177
|265
|47
|1
|13
|80
|Texas
|.223
|.339
|.293
|22
|734
|96
|164
|249
|26
|1
|19
|91
|Chicago White Sox
|.219
|.350
|.272
|22
|712
|72
|156
|249
|34
|1
|19
|67
|Houston
|.216
|.375
|.288
|23
|769
|85
|166
|288
|37
|2
|27
|83
|Baltimore
|.216
|.313
|.300
|23
|761
|72
|164
|238
|37
|2
|11
|70
|Kansas City
|.212
|.312
|.283
|21
|690
|63
|146
|215
|27
|3
|12
|57
|Oakland
|.206
|.331
|.270
|23
|749
|85
|154
|248
|34
|3
|18
|77
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|7
|6
|66
|0
|182
|9
|4
|21
|325
|0
|12
|14
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|5
|8
|86
|3
|214
|17
|10
|19
|323
|0
|16
|16
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|11
|78
|4
|192
|14
|6
|17
|352
|0
|6
|16
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|12
|60
|4
|200
|12
|3
|17
|342
|0
|12
|15
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|6
|74
|2
|205
|16
|4
|11
|322
|0
|15
|12
|0
|Seattle
|0
|5
|10
|94
|4
|190
|14
|4
|15
|343
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|8
|70
|1
|189
|3
|3
|17
|297
|0
|14
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|8
|80
|1
|208
|4
|5
|19
|307
|0
|8
|16
|0
|Boston
|4
|15
|8
|52
|3
|182
|4
|2
|17
|316
|0
|11
|16
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|6
|69
|2
|166
|14
|6
|8
|283
|0
|13
|16
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|5
|7
|47
|0
|156
|10
|1
|15
|268
|0
|21
|15
|0
|Houston
|2
|5
|5
|75
|3
|189
|8
|5
|11
|318
|0
|8
|20
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|15
|79
|3
|222
|12
|6
|9
|380
|0
|21
|25
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|8
|62
|1
|154
|14
|4
|14
|297
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Oakland
|1
|5
|9
|59
|3
|216
|13
|1
|12
|256
|0
|21
|24
|0
