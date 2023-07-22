THROUGH JULY 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.462.34298341856993415782189136546
Boston.263.432.331973331486877144022213105465
Toronto.260.414.32998335543687313901759108412
Tampa Bay.257.450.3281013390532872152517915148509
L.A. Angels.256.447.333983328493851148715315151474
Cleveland.253.383.31697332540684212751821971380
Baltimore.252.421.321973275477825138017917114461
Houston.249.412.31898332946183013711647121444
Chicago White Sox.238.392.296993379417805132316810110405
Minnesota.235.411.313993330431784136816112133409
Kansas City.232.373.29399329336776412281622584352
Seattle.231.389.31197324343175012601667110414
Detroit.230.368.29997328138075412071431792369
N.Y. Yankees.229.405.300983221427739130413012137410
Oakland.221.356.300100329035872811721351593345
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6323233988365214541485141890
Boston7244330677926615701432066820
Toronto2193831657817125821543150790
Tampa Bay52751320386511531631372040780
L.A. Angels33052348118854817821470054740
Cleveland82631287256808019681461045660
Baltimore12312931988036617661334040870
Houston92437307107657118781377146870
Chicago White Sox112142243148745814681346048620
Minnesota9175533171009499701424245700
Kansas City8304924878768325531330047720
Seattle2246132779516419581417147690
Detroit5222131158644613631416059750
N.Y. Yankees62532305128005720721213258670
Oakland19235532699269720731397060690

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

