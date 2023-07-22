THROUGH JULY 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.462
|.342
|98
|3418
|569
|934
|1578
|218
|9
|136
|546
|Boston
|.263
|.432
|.331
|97
|3331
|486
|877
|1440
|222
|13
|105
|465
|Toronto
|.260
|.414
|.329
|98
|3355
|436
|873
|1390
|175
|9
|108
|412
|Tampa Bay
|.257
|.450
|.328
|101
|3390
|532
|872
|1525
|179
|15
|148
|509
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.447
|.333
|98
|3328
|493
|851
|1487
|153
|15
|151
|474
|Cleveland
|.253
|.383
|.316
|97
|3325
|406
|842
|1275
|182
|19
|71
|380
|Baltimore
|.252
|.421
|.321
|97
|3275
|477
|825
|1380
|179
|17
|114
|461
|Houston
|.249
|.412
|.318
|98
|3329
|461
|830
|1371
|164
|7
|121
|444
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.392
|.296
|99
|3379
|417
|805
|1323
|168
|10
|110
|405
|Minnesota
|.235
|.411
|.313
|99
|3330
|431
|784
|1368
|161
|12
|133
|409
|Kansas City
|.232
|.373
|.293
|99
|3293
|367
|764
|1228
|162
|25
|84
|352
|Seattle
|.231
|.389
|.311
|97
|3243
|431
|750
|1260
|166
|7
|110
|414
|Detroit
|.230
|.368
|.299
|97
|3281
|380
|754
|1207
|143
|17
|92
|369
|N.Y. Yankees
|.229
|.405
|.300
|98
|3221
|427
|739
|1304
|130
|12
|137
|410
|Oakland
|.221
|.356
|.300
|100
|3290
|358
|728
|1172
|135
|15
|93
|345
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|32
|32
|339
|8
|836
|52
|14
|54
|1485
|1
|41
|89
|0
|Boston
|7
|24
|43
|306
|7
|792
|66
|15
|70
|1432
|0
|66
|82
|0
|Toronto
|2
|19
|38
|316
|5
|781
|71
|25
|82
|1543
|1
|50
|79
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|27
|51
|320
|3
|865
|115
|31
|63
|1372
|0
|40
|78
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|52
|348
|11
|885
|48
|17
|82
|1470
|0
|54
|74
|0
|Cleveland
|8
|26
|31
|287
|25
|680
|80
|19
|68
|1461
|0
|45
|66
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|31
|29
|319
|8
|803
|66
|17
|66
|1334
|0
|40
|87
|0
|Houston
|9
|24
|37
|307
|10
|765
|71
|18
|78
|1377
|1
|46
|87
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|21
|42
|243
|14
|874
|58
|14
|68
|1346
|0
|48
|62
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|17
|55
|331
|7
|1009
|49
|9
|70
|1424
|2
|45
|70
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|30
|49
|248
|7
|876
|83
|25
|53
|1330
|0
|47
|72
|0
|Seattle
|2
|24
|61
|327
|7
|951
|64
|19
|58
|1417
|1
|47
|69
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|21
|311
|5
|864
|46
|13
|63
|1416
|0
|59
|75
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|25
|32
|305
|12
|800
|57
|20
|72
|1213
|2
|58
|67
|0
|Oakland
|19
|23
|55
|326
|9
|926
|97
|20
|73
|1397
|0
|60
|69
|0
