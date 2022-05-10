THROUGH MAY 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.257
|.404
|.322
|29
|994
|144
|255
|402
|53
|8
|26
|141
|Tampa Bay
|.246
|.395
|.315
|30
|1008
|133
|248
|398
|51
|6
|29
|124
|L.A. Angels
|.243
|.416
|.324
|31
|1015
|150
|247
|422
|47
|4
|40
|145
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.406
|.318
|28
|916
|124
|219
|372
|40
|1
|37
|117
|Minnesota
|.238
|.390
|.317
|29
|934
|117
|222
|364
|50
|1
|30
|110
|Toronto
|.237
|.392
|.300
|30
|988
|115
|234
|387
|51
|0
|34
|114
|Baltimore
|.234
|.346
|.310
|29
|967
|102
|226
|335
|49
|3
|18
|97
|Boston
|.228
|.342
|.279
|29
|975
|95
|222
|333
|59
|2
|16
|94
|Seattle
|.227
|.374
|.312
|30
|991
|118
|225
|371
|41
|6
|31
|115
|Chicago White Sox
|.222
|.350
|.281
|28
|922
|98
|205
|323
|41
|1
|25
|92
|Kansas City
|.220
|.315
|.285
|26
|858
|79
|189
|270
|34
|4
|13
|71
|Detroit
|.217
|.301
|.288
|28
|907
|78
|197
|273
|37
|3
|11
|76
|Texas
|.217
|.334
|.285
|27
|898
|109
|195
|300
|31
|1
|24
|103
|Houston
|.217
|.383
|.297
|29
|946
|110
|205
|362
|43
|3
|36
|108
|Oakland
|.200
|.316
|.263
|29
|941
|98
|188
|297
|39
|5
|20
|90
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|9
|92
|0
|219
|15
|6
|23
|431
|0
|16
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|9
|95
|4
|270
|24
|8
|15
|430
|0
|16
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|5
|9
|114
|4
|283
|18
|11
|24
|398
|0
|18
|23
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|10
|12
|98
|4
|235
|17
|7
|21
|429
|0
|7
|18
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|13
|98
|1
|248
|5
|6
|27
|393
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Toronto
|2
|9
|13
|80
|4
|250
|13
|5
|19
|414
|0
|13
|18
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|19
|91
|3
|268
|16
|6
|14
|469
|0
|22
|35
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|11
|65
|3
|232
|4
|4
|22
|403
|0
|13
|22
|0
|Seattle
|1
|6
|12
|113
|5
|241
|17
|7
|19
|424
|0
|15
|26
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|8
|14
|65
|2
|202
|15
|1
|22
|376
|0
|26
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|9
|72
|1
|184
|15
|4
|20
|370
|0
|9
|28
|0
|Detroit
|1
|4
|8
|84
|2
|252
|4
|4
|21
|383
|0
|15
|14
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|8
|80
|2
|219
|17
|8
|11
|359
|0
|16
|24
|1
|Houston
|2
|6
|5
|105
|4
|237
|10
|6
|13
|395
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Oakland
|1
|6
|11
|72
|3
|275
|16
|2
|18
|329
|0
|23
|30
|0
