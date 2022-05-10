THROUGH MAY 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.257.404.3222999414425540253826141
Tampa Bay.246.395.31530100813324839851629124
L.A. Angels.243.416.32431101515024742247440145
N.Y. Yankees.239.406.3182891612421937240137117
Minnesota.238.390.3172993411722236450130110
Toronto.237.392.3003098811523438751034114
Baltimore.234.346.310299671022263354931897
Boston.228.342.27929975952223335921694
Seattle.227.374.3123099111822537141631115
Chicago White Sox.222.350.28128922982053234112592
Kansas City.220.315.28526858791892703441371
Detroit.217.301.28828907781972733731176
Texas.217.334.2852789810919530031124103
Houston.217.383.2972994611020536243336108
Oakland.200.316.26329941981882973952090
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland310992021915623431016170
Tampa Bay15995427024815430016160
L.A. Angels5591144283181124398018230
N.Y. Yankees410129842351772142907180
Minnesota26139812485627393014210
Toronto291380425013519414013180
Baltimore381991326816614469022350
Boston416116532324422403013220
Seattle1612113524117719424015260
Chicago White Sox681465220215122376026210
Kansas City2797211841542037009280
Detroit1488422524421383015140
Texas17880221917811359016241
Houston265105423710613395011260
Oakland161172327516218329023300

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you