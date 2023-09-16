THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.267.456.33914751068151362232930816209781
Boston.263.435.32814850997311339221732018174697
Houston.259.435.33114850847601318220925316202734
Tampa Bay.259.446.33114950397911303224525524213759
Toronto.257.416.33014850626721303210826714170639
Baltimore.257.427.32214749977451282213428126173721
Cleveland.249.380.31214850476031257192026727114564
L.A. Angels.247.429.31914850176831238215322925212657
Seattle.244.418.32314749937011220208826111195675
Kansas City.243.396.30114849686051206196824039148584
Minnesota.242.426.32214850126951213213424621211668
Chicago White Sox.239.387.29314850406051205195124313159581
Detroit.236.379.30314749755911174188421723149569
N.Y. Yankees.226.398.30414848576241098193119213205602
Oakland.224.373.30014748325421083180320819158522
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas10464653715128377189322871551360
Boston93264451121234982410722020981250
Houston123763504131131992811621682711340
Tampa Bay5378947361304154419920900631070
Toronto42961502121184923312422981681140
Baltimore1945414661312231002210620330591290
Cleveland1338494283610461323010122070701150
L.A. Angels74470485261373712911421601871091
Seattle434105493111455109289122471711150
Kansas City124967370121280147388819700741160
Minnesota112882525111522811710521602621070
Chicago White Sox152750346181298811911319880851040
Detroit12294444991338762110121560941190
N.Y. Yankees73547511161287943011019682851070
Oakland2733824551213491352611020140871130

