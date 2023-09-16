THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.267
|.456
|.339
|147
|5106
|815
|1362
|2329
|308
|16
|209
|781
|Boston
|.263
|.435
|.328
|148
|5099
|731
|1339
|2217
|320
|18
|174
|697
|Houston
|.259
|.435
|.331
|148
|5084
|760
|1318
|2209
|253
|16
|202
|734
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.446
|.331
|149
|5039
|791
|1303
|2245
|255
|24
|213
|759
|Toronto
|.257
|.416
|.330
|148
|5062
|672
|1303
|2108
|267
|14
|170
|639
|Baltimore
|.257
|.427
|.322
|147
|4997
|745
|1282
|2134
|281
|26
|173
|721
|Cleveland
|.249
|.380
|.312
|148
|5047
|603
|1257
|1920
|267
|27
|114
|564
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.429
|.319
|148
|5017
|683
|1238
|2153
|229
|25
|212
|657
|Seattle
|.244
|.418
|.323
|147
|4993
|701
|1220
|2088
|261
|11
|195
|675
|Kansas City
|.243
|.396
|.301
|148
|4968
|605
|1206
|1968
|240
|39
|148
|584
|Minnesota
|.242
|.426
|.322
|148
|5012
|695
|1213
|2134
|246
|21
|211
|668
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.387
|.293
|148
|5040
|605
|1205
|1951
|243
|13
|159
|581
|Detroit
|.236
|.379
|.303
|147
|4975
|591
|1174
|1884
|217
|23
|149
|569
|N.Y. Yankees
|.226
|.398
|.304
|148
|4857
|624
|1098
|1931
|192
|13
|205
|602
|Oakland
|.224
|.373
|.300
|147
|4832
|542
|1083
|1803
|208
|19
|158
|522
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|10
|46
|46
|537
|15
|1283
|77
|18
|93
|2287
|1
|55
|136
|0
|Boston
|9
|32
|64
|451
|12
|1234
|98
|24
|107
|2202
|0
|98
|125
|0
|Houston
|12
|37
|63
|504
|13
|1131
|99
|28
|116
|2168
|2
|71
|134
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|37
|89
|473
|6
|1304
|154
|41
|99
|2090
|0
|63
|107
|0
|Toronto
|4
|29
|61
|502
|12
|1184
|92
|33
|124
|2298
|1
|68
|114
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|466
|13
|1223
|100
|22
|106
|2033
|0
|59
|129
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|49
|428
|36
|1046
|132
|30
|101
|2207
|0
|70
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|70
|485
|26
|1373
|71
|29
|114
|2160
|1
|87
|109
|1
|Seattle
|4
|34
|105
|493
|11
|1455
|109
|28
|91
|2247
|1
|71
|115
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|49
|67
|370
|12
|1280
|147
|38
|88
|1970
|0
|74
|116
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|82
|525
|11
|1522
|81
|17
|105
|2160
|2
|62
|107
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|27
|50
|346
|18
|1298
|81
|19
|113
|1988
|0
|85
|104
|0
|Detroit
|12
|29
|44
|449
|9
|1338
|76
|21
|101
|2156
|0
|94
|119
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|47
|511
|16
|1287
|94
|30
|110
|1968
|2
|85
|107
|0
|Oakland
|27
|33
|82
|455
|12
|1349
|135
|26
|110
|2014
|0
|87
|113
|0
