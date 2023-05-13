THROUGH MAY 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.274
|.510
|.347
|40
|1364
|244
|374
|696
|77
|4
|79
|233
|Boston
|.269
|.451
|.340
|39
|1340
|222
|360
|605
|88
|2
|51
|213
|Texas
|.265
|.442
|.339
|38
|1315
|238
|349
|581
|77
|4
|49
|229
|L.A. Angels
|.260
|.420
|.331
|39
|1327
|200
|345
|558
|54
|3
|51
|197
|Toronto
|.256
|.413
|.331
|38
|1309
|181
|335
|541
|73
|2
|43
|168
|Baltimore
|.253
|.420
|.336
|38
|1275
|198
|323
|536
|72
|6
|43
|190
|Houston
|.238
|.367
|.309
|38
|1275
|166
|303
|468
|59
|2
|34
|160
|Kansas City
|.236
|.391
|.300
|40
|1344
|164
|317
|526
|70
|11
|39
|156
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.381
|.298
|40
|1376
|169
|323
|524
|74
|2
|41
|166
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.405
|.305
|40
|1299
|176
|304
|526
|48
|6
|54
|169
|Oakland
|.233
|.389
|.314
|40
|1346
|156
|314
|524
|57
|6
|47
|150
|Detroit
|.233
|.359
|.296
|37
|1272
|134
|296
|457
|64
|2
|31
|131
|Seattle
|.225
|.373
|.305
|38
|1267
|166
|285
|473
|65
|3
|39
|160
|Cleveland
|.224
|.333
|.300
|38
|1267
|130
|284
|422
|62
|8
|20
|119
|Minnesota
|.218
|.381
|.298
|39
|1291
|164
|281
|492
|58
|6
|47
|157
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|1
|11
|23
|135
|1
|336
|38
|13
|23
|564
|0
|15
|32
|0
|Boston
|4
|10
|20
|131
|3
|308
|25
|3
|32
|579
|0
|24
|32
|0
|Texas
|4
|15
|19
|134
|1
|351
|24
|8
|17
|564
|1
|19
|31
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|15
|23
|126
|2
|326
|14
|8
|37
|588
|0
|28
|26
|0
|Toronto
|2
|6
|17
|133
|3
|316
|28
|7
|24
|607
|1
|21
|28
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|10
|155
|3
|310
|38
|8
|33
|571
|0
|18
|43
|0
|Houston
|3
|10
|18
|118
|4
|306
|26
|7
|27
|541
|0
|14
|34
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|17
|111
|5
|347
|27
|5
|23
|570
|0
|15
|33
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|19
|108
|8
|336
|21
|2
|27
|560
|0
|21
|23
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|11
|13
|125
|2
|316
|29
|11
|26
|496
|1
|18
|29
|0
|Oakland
|10
|7
|26
|136
|5
|372
|39
|9
|28
|594
|0
|26
|26
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|11
|106
|4
|344
|23
|8
|23
|573
|0
|20
|27
|0
|Seattle
|1
|8
|22
|127
|1
|366
|22
|11
|27
|530
|0
|13
|25
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|14
|11
|132
|14
|286
|39
|7
|23
|577
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|20
|131
|3
|367
|10
|5
|25
|527
|0
|22
|26
|0
