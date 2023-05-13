THROUGH MAY 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.274.510.34740136424437469677479233
Boston.269.451.34039134022236060588251213
Texas.265.442.33938131523834958177449229
L.A. Angels.260.420.33139132720034555854351197
Toronto.256.413.33138130918133554173243168
Baltimore.253.420.33638127519832353672643190
Houston.238.367.30938127516630346859234160
Kansas City.236.391.300401344164317526701139156
Chicago White Sox.235.381.29840137616932352474241166
N.Y. Yankees.234.405.30540129917630452648654169
Oakland.233.389.31440134615631452457647150
Detroit.233.359.29637127213429645764231131
Seattle.225.373.30538126716628547365339160
Cleveland.224.333.30038126713028442262820119
Minnesota.218.381.29839129116428149258647157
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay111231351336381323564015320
Boston41020131330825332579024320
Texas41519134135124817564119310
L.A. Angels01523126232614837588028260
Toronto2617133331628724607121280
Baltimore71310155331038833571018430
Houston31018118430626727541014340
Kansas City21217111534727523570015330
Chicago White Sox4619108833621227560021230
N.Y. Yankees211131252316291126496118290
Oakland10726136537239928594026260
Detroit2711106434423823573020270
Seattle18221271366221127530013250
Cleveland314111321428639723577019280
Minnesota3820131336710525527022260

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

