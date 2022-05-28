THROUGH MAY 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.257.412.315451560215401643105443209
Minnesota.248.393.32846151519937659679345190
L.A. Angels.247.418.31847156622038765471562212
Cleveland.242.384.307411389184336533691036178
N.Y. Yankees.238.410.31846151821736262261265201
Kansas City.237.364.301441490166353543661134155
Tampa Bay.237.386.29845150919135758271846180
Seattle.235.383.31646153418436158862651178
Chicago White Sox.234.360.29044147916134653267139153
Toronto.234.382.30245147516834556471248165
Houston.232.405.30846151219135161375559186
Baltimore.229.352.29746156917135955269538161
Texas.225.359.28744146418333052650446170
Detroit.220.319.28544142612231445556525119
Oakland.210.328.27548155116332650973732150
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52317126536211528675021300
Minnesota51618169238110738664021340
L.A. Angels107121537432271335629125410
Cleveland31311125030322731580024320
N.Y. Yankees41518167737824733660020300
Kansas City21111130233228835659019410
Tampa Bay29111246384341227615029280
Seattle19211645387221033654021350
Chicago White Sox71120102232421230617029340
Toronto414211295364171031632021320
Houston41213159435623627645020340
Baltimore51226132541826629727035570
Texas21010120237333921560127381
Detroit391611623799535595023360
Oakland71317127341732636561031470

