THROUGH MAY 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.257
|.412
|.315
|45
|1560
|215
|401
|643
|105
|4
|43
|209
|Minnesota
|.248
|.393
|.328
|46
|1515
|199
|376
|596
|79
|3
|45
|190
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.418
|.318
|47
|1566
|220
|387
|654
|71
|5
|62
|212
|Cleveland
|.242
|.384
|.307
|41
|1389
|184
|336
|533
|69
|10
|36
|178
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.410
|.318
|46
|1518
|217
|362
|622
|61
|2
|65
|201
|Kansas City
|.237
|.364
|.301
|44
|1490
|166
|353
|543
|66
|11
|34
|155
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.386
|.298
|45
|1509
|191
|357
|582
|71
|8
|46
|180
|Seattle
|.235
|.383
|.316
|46
|1534
|184
|361
|588
|62
|6
|51
|178
|Chicago White Sox
|.234
|.360
|.290
|44
|1479
|161
|346
|532
|67
|1
|39
|153
|Toronto
|.234
|.382
|.302
|45
|1475
|168
|345
|564
|71
|2
|48
|165
|Houston
|.232
|.405
|.308
|46
|1512
|191
|351
|613
|75
|5
|59
|186
|Baltimore
|.229
|.352
|.297
|46
|1569
|171
|359
|552
|69
|5
|38
|161
|Texas
|.225
|.359
|.287
|44
|1464
|183
|330
|526
|50
|4
|46
|170
|Detroit
|.220
|.319
|.285
|44
|1426
|122
|314
|455
|56
|5
|25
|119
|Oakland
|.210
|.328
|.275
|48
|1551
|163
|326
|509
|73
|7
|32
|150
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|23
|17
|126
|5
|362
|11
|5
|28
|675
|0
|21
|30
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|16
|18
|169
|2
|381
|10
|7
|38
|664
|0
|21
|34
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|12
|153
|7
|432
|27
|13
|35
|629
|1
|25
|41
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|13
|11
|125
|0
|303
|22
|7
|31
|580
|0
|24
|32
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|15
|18
|167
|7
|378
|24
|7
|33
|660
|0
|20
|30
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|11
|130
|2
|332
|28
|8
|35
|659
|0
|19
|41
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|9
|11
|124
|6
|384
|34
|12
|27
|615
|0
|29
|28
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|21
|164
|5
|387
|22
|10
|33
|654
|0
|21
|35
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|11
|20
|102
|2
|324
|21
|2
|30
|617
|0
|29
|34
|0
|Toronto
|4
|14
|21
|129
|5
|364
|17
|10
|31
|632
|0
|21
|32
|0
|Houston
|4
|12
|13
|159
|4
|356
|23
|6
|27
|645
|0
|20
|34
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|12
|26
|132
|5
|418
|26
|6
|29
|727
|0
|35
|57
|0
|Texas
|2
|10
|10
|120
|2
|373
|33
|9
|21
|560
|1
|27
|38
|1
|Detroit
|3
|9
|16
|116
|2
|379
|9
|5
|35
|595
|0
|23
|36
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|17
|127
|3
|417
|32
|6
|36
|561
|0
|31
|47
|0
