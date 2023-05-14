THROUGH MAY 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.276
|.508
|.348
|41
|1401
|252
|386
|712
|78
|4
|80
|241
|Boston
|.269
|.450
|.340
|40
|1374
|225
|370
|618
|91
|2
|51
|216
|Texas
|.266
|.444
|.338
|39
|1347
|243
|358
|598
|79
|4
|51
|234
|L.A. Angels
|.260
|.423
|.332
|40
|1363
|206
|355
|576
|56
|3
|53
|203
|Toronto
|.257
|.413
|.331
|39
|1341
|186
|344
|554
|77
|2
|43
|173
|Baltimore
|.252
|.419
|.333
|39
|1304
|200
|328
|547
|72
|6
|45
|192
|Houston
|.238
|.364
|.308
|39
|1309
|167
|311
|476
|59
|2
|34
|161
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.385
|.300
|41
|1411
|172
|336
|543
|77
|2
|42
|169
|N.Y. Yankees
|.236
|.410
|.308
|41
|1333
|185
|314
|546
|49
|6
|57
|177
|Kansas City
|.236
|.393
|.300
|41
|1379
|167
|326
|542
|74
|11
|40
|159
|Oakland
|.232
|.385
|.312
|41
|1376
|156
|319
|530
|58
|6
|47
|150
|Detroit
|.230
|.354
|.292
|38
|1302
|134
|299
|461
|65
|2
|31
|131
|Cleveland
|.228
|.341
|.303
|39
|1299
|138
|296
|443
|65
|8
|22
|126
|Seattle
|.224
|.373
|.303
|39
|1300
|171
|291
|485
|65
|3
|41
|164
|Minnesota
|.222
|.394
|.301
|40
|1327
|175
|294
|523
|61
|6
|52
|168
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|1
|11
|24
|138
|1
|345
|38
|13
|25
|580
|0
|15
|32
|0
|Boston
|4
|10
|21
|132
|3
|314
|26
|3
|34
|595
|0
|25
|32
|0
|Texas
|5
|16
|20
|135
|1
|361
|28
|9
|18
|573
|1
|20
|32
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|16
|24
|130
|2
|332
|17
|8
|38
|606
|0
|28
|29
|0
|Toronto
|2
|7
|17
|136
|3
|323
|33
|7
|24
|619
|1
|21
|29
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|10
|156
|3
|312
|38
|8
|33
|577
|0
|18
|43
|0
|Houston
|3
|10
|18
|120
|4
|315
|26
|8
|27
|555
|0
|15
|35
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|19
|109
|8
|341
|22
|2
|28
|577
|0
|21
|23
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|11
|13
|132
|2
|323
|31
|11
|26
|516
|1
|18
|31
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|13
|18
|112
|5
|356
|27
|5
|23
|585
|0
|15
|34
|0
|Oakland
|10
|7
|26
|138
|5
|377
|40
|9
|29
|605
|0
|26
|28
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|11
|106
|4
|350
|23
|8
|23
|579
|0
|20
|27
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|14
|11
|136
|14
|293
|42
|7
|24
|590
|0
|21
|29
|0
|Seattle
|1
|8
|22
|130
|1
|379
|23
|11
|27
|538
|0
|13
|25
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|21
|134
|3
|376
|10
|6
|25
|535
|0
|22
|26
|0
