THROUGH MAY 13

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.276.508.34841140125238671278480241
Boston.269.450.34040137422537061891251216
Texas.266.444.33839134724335859879451234
L.A. Angels.260.423.33240136320635557656353203
Toronto.257.413.33139134118634455477243173
Baltimore.252.419.33339130420032854772645192
Houston.238.364.30839130916731147659234161
Chicago White Sox.238.385.30041141117233654377242169
N.Y. Yankees.236.410.30841133318531454649657177
Kansas City.236.393.300411379167326542741140159
Oakland.232.385.31241137615631953058647150
Detroit.230.354.29238130213429946165231131
Cleveland.228.341.30339129913829644365822126
Seattle.224.373.30339130017129148565341164
Minnesota.222.394.30140132717529452361652168
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay111241381345381325580015320
Boston41021132331426334595025320
Texas51620135136128918573120320
L.A. Angels01624130233217838606028290
Toronto2717136332333724619121290
Baltimore71310156331238833577018430
Houston31018120431526827555015350
Chicago White Sox4619109834122228577021230
N.Y. Yankees211131322323311126516118310
Kansas City21318112535627523585015340
Oakland10726138537740929605026280
Detroit2711106435023823579020270
Cleveland314111361429342724590021290
Seattle18221301379231127538013250
Minnesota3821134337610625535022260

