THROUGH JULY 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.433
|.326
|93
|3171
|428
|830
|1373
|178
|4
|119
|415
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.311
|92
|3216
|406
|825
|1237
|160
|6
|80
|385
|Boston
|.256
|.410
|.318
|93
|3216
|430
|823
|1320
|210
|7
|91
|409
|Minnesota
|.252
|.419
|.323
|94
|3171
|421
|799
|1330
|160
|10
|117
|407
|Cleveland
|.249
|.384
|.314
|90
|3044
|391
|758
|1170
|165
|17
|71
|371
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.445
|.331
|92
|3079
|497
|756
|1370
|131
|6
|157
|472
|Kansas City
|.244
|.378
|.308
|92
|3101
|359
|756
|1172
|142
|23
|76
|342
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.384
|.307
|92
|3088
|388
|742
|1186
|164
|11
|86
|367
|Texas
|.239
|.399
|.299
|90
|3063
|406
|731
|1221
|119
|10
|117
|384
|Houston
|.239
|.421
|.318
|91
|3015
|403
|721
|1269
|148
|8
|128
|394
|Seattle
|.236
|.390
|.319
|93
|3108
|385
|735
|1212
|146
|11
|103
|368
|Baltimore
|.233
|.387
|.301
|92
|3116
|386
|726
|1206
|169
|13
|95
|364
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.381
|.300
|92
|3055
|363
|702
|1165
|120
|14
|105
|350
|Detroit
|.229
|.333
|.286
|92
|3014
|288
|690
|1004
|123
|16
|53
|275
|Oakland
|.211
|.331
|.272
|93
|3040
|306
|641
|1006
|141
|7
|70
|283
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|20
|37
|274
|8
|725
|36
|17
|71
|1369
|0
|43
|76
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|43
|221
|7
|720
|36
|4
|65
|1377
|0
|61
|69
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|36
|271
|15
|763
|36
|10
|61
|1425
|1
|50
|79
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|32
|311
|3
|768
|14
|12
|71
|1345
|0
|48
|67
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|32
|37
|264
|12
|630
|54
|15
|63
|1313
|0
|56
|73
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|40
|367
|20
|773
|63
|14
|72
|1351
|0
|39
|53
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|23
|25
|271
|4
|706
|54
|19
|64
|1358
|0
|46
|79
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|18
|31
|274
|8
|809
|59
|25
|52
|1285
|0
|48
|66
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|19
|255
|9
|784
|74
|22
|39
|1183
|1
|58
|78
|1
|Houston
|5
|20
|33
|326
|8
|685
|45
|15
|59
|1286
|0
|50
|64
|0
|Seattle
|3
|23
|52
|336
|9
|800
|50
|18
|61
|1348
|0
|31
|67
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|22
|56
|255
|7
|813
|56
|16
|58
|1324
|0
|58
|81
|0
|L.A. Angels
|14
|12
|29
|282
|16
|900
|51
|18
|55
|1226
|1
|53
|77
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|29
|221
|3
|774
|25
|14
|67
|1223
|0
|46
|70
|0
|Oakland
|10
|19
|35
|226
|5
|785
|54
|15
|62
|1125
|0
|57
|78
|0
