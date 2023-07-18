THROUGH JULY 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.461.34295332755491315342139130531
Boston.265.436.333953266481866142321913104461
Toronto.262.419.32994323042984613541759105406
Tampa Bay.258.452.329973258522840147117215143499
L.A. Angels.257.446.333953239473834144515114144455
Baltimore.254.426.324933146462798133917016113448
Houston.251.413.32094319244580013171587115428
Cleveland.251.379.31594321338580612191741967359
Chicago White Sox.239.392.29695324139677312701619106385
Minnesota.234.405.312953191406747129215910122386
Kansas City.232.371.29395316335073311741492382335
Seattle.231.388.31193311241771812071607105401
N.Y. Yankees.231.406.302953128418724127012912131401
Detroit.229.366.29893314536072111521401587349
Oakland.221.353.29996316534469811161261488331
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6303132588095013531451141850
Boston7244330177756314701408063800
Toronto2193529657436824771460148740
Tampa Bay52748311383211430591314039780
L.A. Angels33050329108534617811428053730
Baltimore11282931077656517641292036830
Houston92436301107376718761333146840
Cleveland62631281256657519681421045650
Chicago White Sox111941232148375414671290046580
Minnesota916523167963479671362245690
Kansas City8294524278558125511286045700
Seattle1245631969086319561355146670
N.Y. Yankees62529297127695720701181257670
Detroit5192129658374413621362059720
Oakland18225331388949619691341056690

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

