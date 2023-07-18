THROUGH JULY 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.461
|.342
|95
|3327
|554
|913
|1534
|213
|9
|130
|531
|Boston
|.265
|.436
|.333
|95
|3266
|481
|866
|1423
|219
|13
|104
|461
|Toronto
|.262
|.419
|.329
|94
|3230
|429
|846
|1354
|175
|9
|105
|406
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.452
|.329
|97
|3258
|522
|840
|1471
|172
|15
|143
|499
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.446
|.333
|95
|3239
|473
|834
|1445
|151
|14
|144
|455
|Baltimore
|.254
|.426
|.324
|93
|3146
|462
|798
|1339
|170
|16
|113
|448
|Houston
|.251
|.413
|.320
|94
|3192
|445
|800
|1317
|158
|7
|115
|428
|Cleveland
|.251
|.379
|.315
|94
|3213
|385
|806
|1219
|174
|19
|67
|359
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.392
|.296
|95
|3241
|396
|773
|1270
|161
|9
|106
|385
|Minnesota
|.234
|.405
|.312
|95
|3191
|406
|747
|1292
|159
|10
|122
|386
|Kansas City
|.232
|.371
|.293
|95
|3163
|350
|733
|1174
|149
|23
|82
|335
|Seattle
|.231
|.388
|.311
|93
|3112
|417
|718
|1207
|160
|7
|105
|401
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.406
|.302
|95
|3128
|418
|724
|1270
|129
|12
|131
|401
|Detroit
|.229
|.366
|.298
|93
|3145
|360
|721
|1152
|140
|15
|87
|349
|Oakland
|.221
|.353
|.299
|96
|3165
|344
|698
|1116
|126
|14
|88
|331
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|30
|31
|325
|8
|809
|50
|13
|53
|1451
|1
|41
|85
|0
|Boston
|7
|24
|43
|301
|7
|775
|63
|14
|70
|1408
|0
|63
|80
|0
|Toronto
|2
|19
|35
|296
|5
|743
|68
|24
|77
|1460
|1
|48
|74
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|27
|48
|311
|3
|832
|114
|30
|59
|1314
|0
|39
|78
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|50
|329
|10
|853
|46
|17
|81
|1428
|0
|53
|73
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|28
|29
|310
|7
|765
|65
|17
|64
|1292
|0
|36
|83
|0
|Houston
|9
|24
|36
|301
|10
|737
|67
|18
|76
|1333
|1
|46
|84
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|31
|281
|25
|665
|75
|19
|68
|1421
|0
|45
|65
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|41
|232
|14
|837
|54
|14
|67
|1290
|0
|46
|58
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|52
|316
|7
|963
|47
|9
|67
|1362
|2
|45
|69
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|29
|45
|242
|7
|855
|81
|25
|51
|1286
|0
|45
|70
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|56
|319
|6
|908
|63
|19
|56
|1355
|1
|46
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|25
|29
|297
|12
|769
|57
|20
|70
|1181
|2
|57
|67
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|21
|296
|5
|837
|44
|13
|62
|1362
|0
|59
|72
|0
|Oakland
|18
|22
|53
|313
|8
|894
|96
|19
|69
|1341
|0
|56
|69
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.