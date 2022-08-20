THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.3251184028557105917402245149544
Chicago White Sox.260.386.3141204157507107916042038102481
Boston.254.406.3141204127541104816742729112517
Cleveland.253.387.3161194062521102815712172294496
Minnesota.251.416.3211173958524995164819712144506
Houston.246.427.3191214040556994172621511165541
Kansas City.244.378.3061214061463991153618129102444
Texas.241.394.3051194033527971159016615141498
N.Y. Yankees.241.432.325120402360796817381717195580
Baltimore.239.395.3061194015512959158421816125484
Tampa Bay.237.377.3071183952487938148920514106463
Seattle.233.385.3161204002502931153917713135479
L.A. Angels.227.378.2951193953456897149515424132437
Detroit.226.330.281121398638489913151691771367
Oakland.215.346.279120392940584413581887104379
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274034399124623971679059930
Chicago White Sox1426532888940407941800073930
Boston9394433817100339168717911641050
Cleveland143855335158268118801775068930
Minnesota9314038079522513901709057821
Houston63143407138876016801690056940
Kansas City133232347596075238217680671080
Texas732333511110429229561614171951
N.Y. Yankees830554632210247424891762051760
Baltimore1038683398102772237016980731040
Tampa Bay62237367910516831651658059810
Seattle731664341410256120811697043870
L.A. Angels2018423492311476324671585261990
Detroit52940280410633519851589070990
Oakland122442315510026520811497072960

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

