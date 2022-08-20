THROUGH AUGUST 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.325
|118
|4028
|557
|1059
|1740
|224
|5
|149
|544
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.386
|.314
|120
|4157
|507
|1079
|1604
|203
|8
|102
|481
|Boston
|.254
|.406
|.314
|120
|4127
|541
|1048
|1674
|272
|9
|112
|517
|Cleveland
|.253
|.387
|.316
|119
|4062
|521
|1028
|1571
|217
|22
|94
|496
|Minnesota
|.251
|.416
|.321
|117
|3958
|524
|995
|1648
|197
|12
|144
|506
|Houston
|.246
|.427
|.319
|121
|4040
|556
|994
|1726
|215
|11
|165
|541
|Kansas City
|.244
|.378
|.306
|121
|4061
|463
|991
|1536
|181
|29
|102
|444
|Texas
|.241
|.394
|.305
|119
|4033
|527
|971
|1590
|166
|15
|141
|498
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.432
|.325
|120
|4023
|607
|968
|1738
|171
|7
|195
|580
|Baltimore
|.239
|.395
|.306
|119
|4015
|512
|959
|1584
|218
|16
|125
|484
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.377
|.307
|118
|3952
|487
|938
|1489
|205
|14
|106
|463
|Seattle
|.233
|.385
|.316
|120
|4002
|502
|931
|1539
|177
|13
|135
|479
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.378
|.295
|119
|3953
|456
|897
|1495
|154
|24
|132
|437
|Detroit
|.226
|.330
|.281
|121
|3986
|384
|899
|1315
|169
|17
|71
|367
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.279
|120
|3929
|405
|844
|1358
|188
|7
|104
|379
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|40
|343
|9
|912
|46
|23
|97
|1679
|0
|59
|93
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|53
|288
|8
|940
|40
|7
|94
|1800
|0
|73
|93
|0
|Boston
|9
|39
|44
|338
|17
|1003
|39
|16
|87
|1791
|1
|64
|105
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|55
|335
|15
|826
|81
|18
|80
|1775
|0
|68
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|40
|380
|7
|952
|25
|13
|90
|1709
|0
|57
|82
|1
|Houston
|6
|31
|43
|407
|13
|887
|60
|16
|80
|1690
|0
|56
|94
|0
|Kansas City
|13
|32
|32
|347
|5
|960
|75
|23
|82
|1768
|0
|67
|108
|0
|Texas
|7
|32
|33
|351
|11
|1042
|92
|29
|56
|1614
|1
|71
|95
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|30
|55
|463
|22
|1024
|74
|24
|89
|1762
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|68
|339
|8
|1027
|72
|23
|70
|1698
|0
|73
|104
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|37
|367
|9
|1051
|68
|31
|65
|1658
|0
|59
|81
|0
|Seattle
|7
|31
|66
|434
|14
|1025
|61
|20
|81
|1697
|0
|43
|87
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|18
|42
|349
|23
|1147
|63
|24
|67
|1585
|2
|61
|99
|0
|Detroit
|5
|29
|40
|280
|4
|1063
|35
|19
|85
|1589
|0
|70
|99
|0
|Oakland
|12
|24
|42
|315
|5
|1002
|65
|20
|81
|1497
|0
|72
|96
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.