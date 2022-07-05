THROUGH JULY 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.261
|.414
|.325
|80
|2768
|378
|723
|1145
|185
|6
|75
|362
|Toronto
|.257
|.433
|.325
|81
|2753
|381
|708
|1191
|163
|4
|104
|370
|Chicago White Sox
|.254
|.377
|.309
|78
|2719
|331
|690
|1025
|137
|6
|62
|312
|Minnesota
|.251
|.414
|.321
|83
|2786
|370
|699
|1153
|145
|9
|97
|357
|Cleveland
|.242
|.377
|.307
|78
|2633
|335
|637
|992
|140
|16
|61
|317
|Kansas City
|.240
|.375
|.306
|78
|2631
|302
|631
|986
|124
|18
|65
|288
|Houston
|.240
|.425
|.319
|79
|2616
|350
|628
|1113
|127
|8
|114
|342
|Texas
|.238
|.396
|.298
|78
|2650
|342
|631
|1049
|98
|7
|102
|322
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.432
|.321
|80
|2633
|403
|626
|1137
|104
|4
|133
|381
|Tampa Bay
|.236
|.378
|.300
|80
|2683
|325
|634
|1013
|129
|11
|76
|308
|Seattle
|.234
|.382
|.317
|82
|2735
|327
|639
|1045
|131
|10
|85
|312
|L.A. Angels
|.233
|.396
|.302
|81
|2690
|331
|627
|1065
|115
|13
|99
|320
|Detroit
|.229
|.336
|.286
|79
|2580
|240
|592
|867
|104
|15
|47
|231
|Baltimore
|.229
|.383
|.297
|81
|2736
|329
|627
|1048
|147
|11
|84
|312
|Oakland
|.212
|.330
|.274
|82
|2677
|260
|568
|884
|128
|7
|58
|241
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|30
|34
|244
|14
|632
|30
|10
|56
|1263
|1
|41
|67
|0
|Toronto
|7
|18
|34
|252
|7
|635
|27
|13
|61
|1198
|0
|38
|68
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|18
|37
|190
|6
|614
|35
|3
|58
|1192
|0
|53
|55
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|26
|273
|2
|682
|13
|10
|61
|1166
|0
|43
|60
|1
|Cleveland
|7
|29
|26
|232
|9
|549
|51
|14
|51
|1115
|0
|48
|63
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|18
|20
|238
|4
|590
|46
|15
|54
|1141
|0
|34
|62
|0
|Houston
|4
|16
|30
|279
|6
|590
|40
|12
|50
|1112
|0
|39
|57
|0
|Texas
|3
|19
|18
|215
|5
|674
|66
|19
|35
|1037
|1
|49
|67
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|25
|31
|305
|17
|661
|50
|12
|60
|1129
|0
|35
|49
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|16
|22
|228
|8
|698
|55
|21
|43
|1095
|0
|46
|60
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|46
|298
|6
|703
|45
|15
|52
|1201
|0
|28
|57
|0
|L.A. Angels
|12
|10
|22
|250
|15
|783
|39
|17
|51
|1064
|1
|44
|67
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|25
|188
|2
|666
|17
|12
|57
|1037
|0
|39
|61
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|20
|50
|222
|6
|730
|47
|14
|50
|1170
|0
|54
|73
|0
|Oakland
|10
|15
|29
|203
|4
|694
|51
|14
|56
|1011
|0
|53
|72
|0
