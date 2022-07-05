THROUGH JULY 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.261.414.3258027683787231145185675362
Toronto.257.433.32581275338170811911634104370
Chicago White Sox.254.377.3097827193316901025137662312
Minnesota.251.414.3218327863706991153145997357
Cleveland.242.377.3077826333356379921401661317
Kansas City.240.375.3067826313026319861241865288
Houston.240.425.31979261635062811131278114342
Texas.238.396.2987826503426311049987102322
N.Y. Yankees.238.432.32180263340362611371044133381
Tampa Bay.236.378.30080268332563410131291176308
Seattle.234.382.31782273532763910451311085312
L.A. Angels.233.396.30281269033162710651151399320
Detroit.229.336.2867925802405928671041547231
Baltimore.229.383.29781273632962710481471184312
Oakland.212.330.274822677260568884128758241
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston63034244146323010561263141670
Toronto7183425276352713611198038680
Chicago White Sox1018371906614353581192053550
Minnesota6242627326821310611166043601
Cleveland7292623295495114511115048630
Kansas City8182023845904615541141034620
Houston4163027965904012501112039570
Texas3191821556746619351037149671
N.Y. Yankees62531305176615012601129035490
Tampa Bay3162222886985521431095046600
Seattle3204629867034515521201028570
L.A. Angels121022250157833917511064144670
Detroit5192518826661712571037039610
Baltimore7205022267304714501170054730
Oakland10152920346945114561011053720

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

