THROUGH MAY 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.254
|.399
|.320
|25
|853
|117
|217
|340
|46
|7
|21
|115
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.424
|.323
|25
|831
|119
|206
|352
|39
|1
|35
|112
|Tampa Bay
|.247
|.394
|.317
|27
|902
|121
|223
|355
|48
|6
|24
|114
|L.A. Angels
|.242
|.410
|.322
|28
|914
|131
|221
|375
|44
|4
|34
|126
|Toronto
|.242
|.406
|.300
|27
|894
|102
|216
|363
|45
|0
|34
|101
|Minnesota
|.238
|.391
|.319
|27
|875
|112
|208
|342
|45
|1
|29
|105
|Seattle
|.231
|.384
|.318
|27
|895
|114
|207
|344
|40
|5
|29
|111
|Boston
|.228
|.346
|.280
|27
|904
|92
|206
|313
|55
|2
|16
|91
|Chicago White Sox
|.225
|.358
|.280
|25
|809
|83
|182
|290
|37
|1
|23
|78
|Baltimore
|.225
|.343
|.303
|26
|863
|88
|194
|296
|42
|3
|18
|86
|Texas
|.224
|.340
|.293
|24
|804
|104
|180
|273
|28
|1
|21
|99
|Detroit
|.222
|.310
|.295
|25
|814
|76
|181
|252
|32
|3
|11
|74
|Houston
|.220
|.384
|.296
|27
|890
|102
|196
|342
|43
|2
|33
|100
|Kansas City
|.218
|.317
|.286
|23
|757
|70
|165
|240
|30
|3
|13
|63
|Oakland
|.203
|.323
|.266
|26
|846
|93
|172
|273
|36
|4
|19
|85
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|7
|7
|78
|0
|194
|11
|5
|22
|375
|0
|13
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|11
|85
|4
|214
|14
|7
|18
|383
|0
|7
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|9
|85
|3
|238
|19
|6
|12
|381
|0
|16
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|5
|9
|101
|4
|257
|17
|11
|23
|357
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|13
|65
|4
|224
|13
|3
|18
|380
|0
|13
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|12
|95
|1
|234
|4
|6
|24
|365
|0
|13
|19
|0
|Seattle
|0
|6
|11
|105
|4
|215
|15
|5
|18
|385
|0
|14
|23
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|11
|61
|3
|212
|4
|3
|21
|369
|0
|12
|21
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|7
|9
|56
|1
|172
|12
|1
|21
|310
|0
|22
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|18
|82
|3
|250
|12
|6
|11
|418
|0
|19
|32
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|7
|74
|2
|185
|16
|7
|10
|320
|0
|13
|21
|1
|Detroit
|0
|4
|8
|77
|2
|223
|4
|4
|19
|345
|0
|15
|12
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|5
|93
|3
|216
|10
|6
|12
|373
|0
|10
|24
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|8
|66
|1
|162
|14
|4
|17
|330
|0
|6
|25
|0
|Oakland
|1
|6
|10
|65
|3
|244
|14
|2
|15
|296
|0
|21
|25
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.