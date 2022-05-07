THROUGH MAY 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.254.399.3202585311721734046721115
N.Y. Yankees.248.424.3232583111920635239135112
Tampa Bay.247.394.3172790212122335548624114
L.A. Angels.242.410.3222891413122137544434126
Toronto.242.406.3002789410221636345034101
Minnesota.238.391.3192787511220834245129105
Seattle.231.384.3182789511420734440529111
Boston.228.346.28027904922063135521691
Chicago White Sox.225.358.28025809831822903712378
Baltimore.225.343.30326863881942964231886
Texas.224.340.293248041041802732812199
Detroit.222.310.29525814761812523231174
Houston.220.384.2962789010219634243233100
Kansas City.218.317.28623757701652403031363
Oakland.203.323.26626846931722733641985
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland27778019411522375013150
N.Y. Yankees39118542141471838307170
Tampa Bay15985323819612381016160
L.A. Angels4591014257171123357016220
Toronto281365422413318380013170
Minnesota25129512344624365013190
Seattle0611105421515518385014230
Boston416116132124321369012210
Chicago White Sox47956117212121310022190
Baltimore371882325012611418019320
Texas17774218516710320013211
Detroit0487722234419345015120
Houston26593321610612373010240
Kansas City2486611621441733006250
Oakland161065324414215296021250

