THROUGH MAY 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.275
|.518
|.346
|36
|1223
|228
|336
|634
|71
|4
|73
|217
|Boston
|.271
|.452
|.341
|36
|1242
|208
|336
|561
|80
|2
|47
|199
|Texas
|.265
|.446
|.341
|34
|1169
|223
|310
|521
|67
|3
|46
|215
|L.A. Angels
|.263
|.426
|.336
|36
|1226
|190
|322
|522
|50
|3
|48
|187
|Toronto
|.261
|.420
|.336
|35
|1213
|173
|317
|509
|68
|2
|40
|162
|Baltimore
|.254
|.419
|.335
|35
|1184
|186
|301
|496
|66
|3
|41
|179
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.389
|.305
|36
|1248
|160
|300
|486
|68
|2
|38
|157
|Houston
|.238
|.369
|.308
|35
|1175
|153
|280
|433
|56
|2
|31
|147
|Kansas City
|.238
|.390
|.302
|36
|1213
|148
|289
|473
|65
|10
|33
|140
|Detroit
|.233
|.364
|.298
|34
|1167
|127
|272
|425
|59
|2
|30
|125
|Oakland
|.231
|.373
|.311
|36
|1206
|139
|279
|450
|50
|5
|37
|133
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.394
|.301
|36
|1173
|147
|271
|462
|43
|5
|46
|140
|Seattle
|.223
|.375
|.304
|35
|1168
|149
|261
|438
|62
|2
|37
|145
|Cleveland
|.223
|.329
|.300
|35
|1172
|124
|261
|386
|58
|5
|19
|113
|Minnesota
|.220
|.389
|.300
|35
|1162
|152
|256
|452
|49
|6
|45
|145
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|1
|11
|22
|118
|1
|307
|33
|12
|16
|498
|0
|15
|28
|0
|Boston
|4
|9
|19
|118
|3
|276
|23
|2
|27
|533
|0
|24
|28
|0
|Texas
|3
|14
|18
|124
|0
|308
|21
|7
|16
|493
|1
|17
|30
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|14
|23
|120
|2
|289
|14
|8
|34
|546
|0
|26
|23
|0
|Toronto
|1
|6
|14
|126
|3
|280
|26
|7
|23
|563
|0
|19
|25
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|10
|140
|2
|298
|37
|7
|31
|525
|0
|15
|37
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|19
|100
|8
|307
|21
|2
|24
|522
|0
|20
|23
|0
|Houston
|3
|8
|16
|105
|4
|282
|21
|6
|25
|499
|0
|12
|32
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|16
|100
|5
|315
|25
|5
|23
|528
|0
|13
|27
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|10
|101
|4
|322
|20
|8
|21
|519
|0
|18
|26
|0
|Oakland
|9
|7
|24
|119
|4
|333
|39
|7
|27
|523
|0
|23
|25
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|8
|10
|111
|2
|291
|29
|10
|23
|457
|1
|17
|26
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|21
|117
|1
|342
|21
|10
|25
|495
|0
|12
|24
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|11
|123
|11
|269
|37
|7
|22
|540
|0
|14
|26
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|18
|117
|1
|336
|9
|5
|21
|470
|0
|18
|23
|0
