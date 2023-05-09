THROUGH MAY 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.275.518.34636122322833663471473217
Boston.271.452.34136124220833656180247199
Texas.265.446.34134116922331052167346215
L.A. Angels.263.426.33636122619032252250348187
Toronto.261.420.33635121317331750968240162
Baltimore.254.419.33535118418630149666341179
Chicago White Sox.240.389.30536124816030048668238157
Houston.238.369.30835117515328043356231147
Kansas City.238.390.302361213148289473651033140
Detroit.233.364.29834116712727242559230125
Oakland.231.373.31136120613927945050537133
N.Y. Yankees.231.394.30136117314727146243546140
Seattle.223.375.30435116814926143862237145
Cleveland.223.329.30035117212426138658519113
Minnesota.220.389.30035116215225645249645145
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay111221181307331216498015280
Boston4919118327623227533024280
Texas31418124030821716493117300
L.A. Angels01423120228914834546026230
Toronto1614126328026723563019250
Baltimore71310140229837731525015370
Chicago White Sox4619100830721224522020230
Houston3816105428221625499012320
Kansas City21216100531525523528013270
Detroit2710101432220821519018260
Oakland9724119433339727523023250
N.Y. Yankees28101112291291023457117260
Seattle17211171342211025495012240
Cleveland311111231126937722540014260
Minnesota371811713369521470018230

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

