THROUGH APRIL 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.273.448.34593194987143176948
L.A. Angels.254.445.3261033549851491521546
Toronto.252.435.3181033342841451901441
Tampa Bay.251.381.317103394485129192743
Texas.240.367.320931349751151001046
Boston.231.388.28692994269116200942
N.Y. Yankees.229.366.3111032830751201501028
Chicago White Sox.228.384.276929438671131411036
Oakland.224.376.2911034053761281411247
Seattle.215.358.3101033039711181511039
Houston.208.372.289929831621111411130
Kansas City.207.303.263826125547962524
Baltimore.206.287.3109296216185120421
Detroit.201.318.2909283285790112628
Minnesota.182.329.27492802951921101028
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland136310725371520570
L.A. Angels122350969651310750
Toronto127263883161480480
Tampa Bay052332914141490650
Texas023352676231320990
Boston273232720171130480
N.Y. Yankees2273329221101650460
Chicago White Sox111190599031080750
Oakland025281995071130870
Seattle0154107751515004110
Houston033323644281250370
Kansas City103170518141080090
Baltimore21441110041317806100
Detroit024320811171110420
Minnesota015310933271110850

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you