THROUGH APRIL 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.273
|.448
|.345
|9
|319
|49
|87
|143
|17
|6
|9
|48
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.445
|.326
|10
|335
|49
|85
|149
|15
|2
|15
|46
|Toronto
|.252
|.435
|.318
|10
|333
|42
|84
|145
|19
|0
|14
|41
|Tampa Bay
|.251
|.381
|.317
|10
|339
|44
|85
|129
|19
|2
|7
|43
|Texas
|.240
|.367
|.320
|9
|313
|49
|75
|115
|10
|0
|10
|46
|Boston
|.231
|.388
|.286
|9
|299
|42
|69
|116
|20
|0
|9
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|.229
|.366
|.311
|10
|328
|30
|75
|120
|15
|0
|10
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|.228
|.384
|.276
|9
|294
|38
|67
|113
|14
|1
|10
|36
|Oakland
|.224
|.376
|.291
|10
|340
|53
|76
|128
|14
|1
|12
|47
|Seattle
|.215
|.358
|.310
|10
|330
|39
|71
|118
|15
|1
|10
|39
|Houston
|.208
|.372
|.289
|9
|298
|31
|62
|111
|14
|1
|11
|30
|Kansas City
|.207
|.303
|.263
|8
|261
|25
|54
|79
|6
|2
|5
|24
|Baltimore
|.206
|.287
|.310
|9
|296
|21
|61
|85
|12
|0
|4
|21
|Detroit
|.201
|.318
|.290
|9
|283
|28
|57
|90
|11
|2
|6
|28
|Minnesota
|.182
|.329
|.274
|9
|280
|29
|51
|92
|11
|0
|10
|28
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|6
|31
|0
|72
|5
|3
|7
|152
|0
|5
|7
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|2
|2
|35
|0
|96
|9
|6
|5
|131
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Toronto
|1
|2
|7
|26
|3
|88
|3
|1
|6
|148
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|2
|33
|2
|91
|4
|1
|4
|149
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Texas
|0
|2
|3
|35
|2
|67
|6
|2
|3
|132
|0
|9
|9
|0
|Boston
|2
|7
|3
|23
|2
|72
|0
|1
|7
|113
|0
|4
|8
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|2
|7
|33
|2
|92
|2
|1
|10
|165
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|1
|19
|0
|59
|9
|0
|3
|108
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|5
|28
|1
|99
|5
|0
|7
|113
|0
|8
|7
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|5
|41
|0
|77
|5
|1
|5
|150
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Houston
|0
|3
|3
|32
|3
|64
|4
|2
|8
|125
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|17
|0
|51
|8
|1
|4
|108
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|4
|41
|1
|100
|4
|1
|3
|178
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Detroit
|0
|2
|4
|32
|0
|81
|1
|1
|7
|111
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|5
|31
|0
|93
|3
|2
|7
|111
|0
|8
|5
|0
