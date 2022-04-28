THROUGH APRIL 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.437
|.335
|19
|627
|95
|160
|274
|31
|4
|25
|91
|Cleveland
|.253
|.405
|.313
|18
|613
|81
|155
|248
|31
|7
|16
|80
|Toronto
|.248
|.415
|.306
|19
|638
|79
|158
|265
|29
|0
|26
|78
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.390
|.320
|18
|593
|78
|145
|231
|30
|4
|16
|74
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.411
|.317
|18
|593
|75
|144
|244
|26
|1
|24
|70
|Seattle
|.237
|.401
|.331
|18
|608
|87
|144
|244
|32
|4
|20
|84
|Boston
|.234
|.353
|.280
|19
|638
|72
|149
|225
|41
|1
|11
|72
|Texas
|.226
|.341
|.295
|18
|610
|81
|138
|208
|25
|0
|15
|76
|Detroit
|.223
|.317
|.306
|17
|546
|57
|122
|173
|21
|3
|8
|57
|Minnesota
|.219
|.368
|.310
|18
|571
|68
|125
|210
|23
|1
|20
|62
|Chicago White Sox
|.215
|.351
|.268
|17
|553
|57
|119
|194
|25
|1
|16
|52
|Houston
|.209
|.356
|.285
|18
|598
|65
|125
|213
|26
|1
|20
|63
|Kansas City
|.208
|.317
|.279
|16
|523
|52
|109
|166
|18
|3
|11
|49
|Baltimore
|.208
|.301
|.298
|18
|592
|54
|123
|178
|26
|1
|9
|53
|Oakland
|.206
|.337
|.275
|19
|620
|72
|128
|209
|29
|2
|16
|64
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|3
|4
|7
|70
|1
|170
|13
|9
|13
|260
|0
|13
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|6
|50
|0
|150
|6
|3
|14
|262
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|8
|49
|4
|162
|8
|3
|11
|265
|0
|9
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|6
|62
|2
|162
|10
|3
|9
|271
|0
|12
|8
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|6
|8
|59
|2
|158
|10
|3
|13
|278
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|4
|8
|80
|2
|148
|11
|1
|9
|290
|0
|11
|18
|0
|Boston
|4
|14
|5
|42
|3
|157
|3
|2
|13
|263
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Texas
|0
|6
|6
|56
|2
|135
|10
|5
|7
|236
|0
|11
|14
|1
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|61
|1
|149
|2
|3
|14
|231
|0
|7
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|70
|1
|162
|4
|4
|16
|246
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|3
|4
|37
|0
|130
|10
|1
|7
|198
|0
|20
|9
|0
|Houston
|2
|3
|4
|61
|3
|148
|6
|5
|10
|246
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|5
|47
|1
|118
|12
|2
|12
|217
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|4
|13
|65
|1
|177
|12
|4
|7
|305
|0
|14
|18
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|53
|3
|181
|10
|1
|11
|218
|0
|16
|17
|0
