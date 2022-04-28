THROUGH APRIL 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.255.437.33519627951602743142591
Cleveland.253.405.31318613811552483171680
Toronto.248.415.30619638791582652902678
Tampa Bay.245.390.32018593781452313041674
N.Y. Yankees.243.411.31718593751442442612470
Seattle.237.401.33118608871442443242084
Boston.234.353.28019638721492254111172
Texas.226.341.29518610811382082501576
Detroit.223.317.3061754657122173213857
Minnesota.219.368.31018571681252102312062
Chicago White Sox.215.351.26817553571191942511652
Houston.209.356.28518598651252132612063
Kansas City.208.317.27916523521091661831149
Baltimore.208.301.2981859254123178261953
Oakland.206.337.27519620721282092921664
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels3477011701391326001390
Cleveland266500150631426209120
Toronto288494162831126509140
Tampa Bay056622162103927101280
N.Y. Yankees3685921581031327804110
Seattle0488021481119290011180
Boston4145423157321326307140
Texas0665621351057236011141
Detroit03561114923142310770
Minnesota037701162441624608120
Chicago White Sox134370130101719802090
Houston234613148651024607140
Kansas City1254711181221221704170
Baltimore24136511771247305014180
Oakland02653318110111218016170

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you