THROUGH APRIL 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.280
|.442
|.346
|12
|421
|68
|118
|186
|23
|6
|11
|67
|Tampa Bay
|.256
|.400
|.323
|13
|433
|60
|111
|173
|27
|4
|9
|58
|L.A. Angels
|.253
|.423
|.333
|13
|435
|65
|110
|184
|22
|2
|16
|61
|Toronto
|.252
|.411
|.315
|13
|436
|52
|110
|179
|21
|0
|16
|51
|Texas
|.237
|.360
|.304
|12
|417
|61
|99
|150
|18
|0
|11
|58
|Boston
|.233
|.370
|.284
|13
|433
|50
|101
|160
|29
|0
|10
|50
|Oakland
|.226
|.365
|.290
|14
|469
|66
|106
|171
|21
|1
|14
|58
|Seattle
|.222
|.382
|.327
|13
|424
|55
|94
|162
|19
|2
|15
|54
|N.Y. Yankees
|.220
|.342
|.301
|13
|427
|39
|94
|146
|19
|0
|11
|35
|Chicago White Sox
|.215
|.345
|.265
|12
|386
|43
|83
|133
|18
|1
|10
|39
|Detroit
|.210
|.311
|.304
|12
|376
|36
|79
|117
|16
|2
|6
|36
|Baltimore
|.207
|.285
|.298
|13
|425
|28
|88
|121
|19
|1
|4
|27
|Kansas City
|.206
|.321
|.259
|11
|349
|31
|72
|112
|10
|3
|8
|29
|Minnesota
|.202
|.332
|.291
|13
|410
|41
|83
|136
|15
|1
|12
|38
|Houston
|.199
|.355
|.282
|12
|391
|41
|78
|139
|17
|1
|14
|40
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|6
|39
|0
|92
|6
|3
|9
|200
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|2
|43
|2
|119
|8
|2
|6
|189
|0
|8
|6
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|3
|5
|49
|1
|129
|11
|8
|7
|188
|0
|9
|5
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|8
|34
|3
|116
|6
|1
|7
|191
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Texas
|0
|5
|3
|39
|2
|89
|8
|3
|4
|165
|0
|11
|12
|1
|Boston
|2
|8
|4
|30
|3
|107
|0
|1
|10
|183
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|37
|1
|128
|7
|0
|9
|167
|0
|10
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|7
|60
|0
|101
|8
|1
|8
|198
|0
|8
|12
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|3
|7
|44
|2
|116
|7
|2
|11
|217
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|2
|25
|0
|84
|9
|1
|4
|130
|0
|14
|7
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|47
|1
|105
|1
|3
|10
|163
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|7
|49
|1
|134
|4
|3
|6
|239
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|22
|0
|74
|8
|2
|6
|131
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|6
|46
|1
|115
|4
|2
|13
|175
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Houston
|1
|3
|4
|42
|3
|91
|4
|3
|8
|160
|0
|5
|10
|0
