THROUGH APRIL 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.280.442.34612421681181862361167
Tampa Bay.256.400.3231343360111173274958
L.A. Angels.253.423.33313435651101842221661
Toronto.252.411.31513436521101792101651
Texas.237.360.3041241761991501801158
Boston.233.370.28413433501011602901050
Oakland.226.365.29014469661061712111458
Seattle.222.382.3271342455941621921554
N.Y. Yankees.220.342.3011342739941461901135
Chicago White Sox.215.345.2651238643831331811039
Detroit.210.311.304123763679117162636
Baltimore.207.285.298134252888121191427
Kansas City.206.321.259113493172112103829
Minnesota.202.332.2911341041831361511238
Houston.199.355.2821239141781391711440
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland256390926392000780
Tampa Bay0524321198261890860
L.A. Angels23549112911871880950
Toronto15834311661719106110
Texas05339289834165011121
Boston284303107011018303100
Oakland026371128709167010110
Seattle02760010181819808120
N.Y. Yankees33744211672112170490
Chicago White Sox1222508491413001470
Detroit03547110513101630630
Baltimore22749113443623909120
Kansas City1032207482613100150
Minnesota02646111542131750780
Houston1344239143816005100

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

