THROUGH APRIL 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.287.536.3602378815722642246348154
Texas.264.440.3422274714519732939329141
Toronto.256.406.3322378910520232038126100
Houston.252.390.3292378911619930835124112
Boston.251.432.3292481413620435248232128
Baltimore.247.415.3362272111317829942225109
L.A. Angels.245.409.3282377211518931634031114
Chicago White Sox.235.382.29623795961873044802394
Minnesota.233.387.30523771971802983242692
Oakland.229.369.30823769861762843112584
Cleveland.229.344.31423777901782674351280
Seattle.226.377.30522738981672784312296
N.Y. Yankees.225.391.30623737941662882633088
Kansas City.214.342.27323761771632603351872
Detroit.211.325.27821711641502312921663
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0817781186188733808160
Texas281182018511414308013210
Toronto15983218614712366011180
Houston27138131941741636508130
Boston271385219310118343015220
Baltimore47793219025421321012240
L.A. Angels08188211996421355014200
Chicago White Sox12960219615212325011130
Minnesota2514671215231530709190
Oakland451377220822420339014160
Cleveland39793916928516372011160
Seattle16137312021561432609150
N.Y. Yankees0578122052361631019190
Kansas City1495422081311631307180
Detroit2536542041361630908170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you