THROUGH APRIL 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.287
|.536
|.360
|23
|788
|157
|226
|422
|46
|3
|48
|154
|Texas
|.264
|.440
|.342
|22
|747
|145
|197
|329
|39
|3
|29
|141
|Toronto
|.256
|.406
|.332
|23
|789
|105
|202
|320
|38
|1
|26
|100
|Houston
|.252
|.390
|.329
|23
|789
|116
|199
|308
|35
|1
|24
|112
|Boston
|.251
|.432
|.329
|24
|814
|136
|204
|352
|48
|2
|32
|128
|Baltimore
|.247
|.415
|.336
|22
|721
|113
|178
|299
|42
|2
|25
|109
|L.A. Angels
|.245
|.409
|.328
|23
|772
|115
|189
|316
|34
|0
|31
|114
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.382
|.296
|23
|795
|96
|187
|304
|48
|0
|23
|94
|Minnesota
|.233
|.387
|.305
|23
|771
|97
|180
|298
|32
|4
|26
|92
|Oakland
|.229
|.369
|.308
|23
|769
|86
|176
|284
|31
|1
|25
|84
|Cleveland
|.229
|.344
|.314
|23
|777
|90
|178
|267
|43
|5
|12
|80
|Seattle
|.226
|.377
|.305
|22
|738
|98
|167
|278
|43
|1
|22
|96
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.391
|.306
|23
|737
|94
|166
|288
|26
|3
|30
|88
|Kansas City
|.214
|.342
|.273
|23
|761
|77
|163
|260
|33
|5
|18
|72
|Detroit
|.211
|.325
|.278
|21
|711
|64
|150
|231
|29
|2
|16
|63
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|8
|17
|78
|1
|186
|18
|8
|7
|338
|0
|8
|16
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|11
|82
|0
|185
|11
|4
|14
|308
|0
|13
|21
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|9
|83
|2
|186
|14
|7
|12
|366
|0
|11
|18
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|13
|81
|3
|194
|17
|4
|16
|365
|0
|8
|13
|0
|Boston
|2
|7
|13
|85
|2
|193
|10
|1
|18
|343
|0
|15
|22
|0
|Baltimore
|4
|7
|7
|93
|2
|190
|25
|4
|21
|321
|0
|12
|24
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|8
|18
|82
|1
|199
|6
|4
|21
|355
|0
|14
|20
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|9
|60
|2
|196
|15
|2
|12
|325
|0
|11
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|14
|67
|1
|215
|2
|3
|15
|307
|0
|9
|19
|0
|Oakland
|4
|5
|13
|77
|2
|208
|22
|4
|20
|339
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|9
|7
|93
|9
|169
|28
|5
|16
|372
|0
|11
|16
|0
|Seattle
|1
|6
|13
|73
|1
|202
|15
|6
|14
|326
|0
|9
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|5
|7
|81
|2
|205
|23
|6
|16
|310
|1
|9
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|9
|54
|2
|208
|13
|1
|16
|313
|0
|7
|18
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|3
|65
|4
|204
|13
|6
|16
|309
|0
|8
|17
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.