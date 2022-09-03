THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.260.387.3171324575555119117702218114526
Toronto.260.426.3251304445604115518952478159591
Boston.259.412.31913346016071193189530211126581
Minnesota.249.411.32013043815781091179921915153557
Cleveland.249.379.31013044235441101167622822101518
Houston.246.421.31913243975971080185223411172581
Kansas City.244.378.30713344625201088168819732113499
Texas.244.400.30713144595931088178418217160564
Tampa Bay.242.384.31113043715591057167723315119530
N.Y. Yankees.239.424.3231324420652105618721858205620
Baltimore.236.390.30413143985511038171423117137522
Seattle.231.387.31313243925531014170019216154530
Detroit.229.336.285132435743699614631912178416
L.A. Angels.228.380.29413244015021002167416527151481
Oakland.216.344.280133435745194114992079111424
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1427613298101941810620020841020
Toronto8274539511998512610418630671030
Boston94348375211132451710020181701120
Minnesota103645429810612716991892060932
Cleveland144356357169018320881917075990
Houston636484431398165179218530601040
Kansas City1638423795106885248919210711180
Texas73436385111143104296617961801051
Tampa Bay626434081111377631771852064880
N.Y. Yankees1233595042711227927951922061840
Baltimore1139713759114181267618510781210
Seattle936684741511226821901842048960
Detroit635473114115838208917540781140
L.A. Angels21204537923127766257517772671090
Oakland1927503516111767219416880761060

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

