THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.387
|.317
|132
|4575
|555
|1191
|1770
|221
|8
|114
|526
|Toronto
|.260
|.426
|.325
|130
|4445
|604
|1155
|1895
|247
|8
|159
|591
|Boston
|.259
|.412
|.319
|133
|4601
|607
|1193
|1895
|302
|11
|126
|581
|Minnesota
|.249
|.411
|.320
|130
|4381
|578
|1091
|1799
|219
|15
|153
|557
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.310
|130
|4423
|544
|1101
|1676
|228
|22
|101
|518
|Houston
|.246
|.421
|.319
|132
|4397
|597
|1080
|1852
|234
|11
|172
|581
|Kansas City
|.244
|.378
|.307
|133
|4462
|520
|1088
|1688
|197
|32
|113
|499
|Texas
|.244
|.400
|.307
|131
|4459
|593
|1088
|1784
|182
|17
|160
|564
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.384
|.311
|130
|4371
|559
|1057
|1677
|233
|15
|119
|530
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.424
|.323
|132
|4420
|652
|1056
|1872
|185
|8
|205
|620
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.304
|131
|4398
|551
|1038
|1714
|231
|17
|137
|522
|Seattle
|.231
|.387
|.313
|132
|4392
|553
|1014
|1700
|192
|16
|154
|530
|Detroit
|.229
|.336
|.285
|132
|4357
|436
|996
|1463
|191
|21
|78
|416
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.380
|.294
|132
|4401
|502
|1002
|1674
|165
|27
|151
|481
|Oakland
|.216
|.344
|.280
|133
|4357
|451
|941
|1499
|207
|9
|111
|424
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|61
|329
|8
|1019
|41
|8
|106
|2002
|0
|84
|102
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|45
|395
|11
|998
|51
|26
|104
|1863
|0
|67
|103
|0
|Boston
|9
|43
|48
|375
|21
|1132
|45
|17
|100
|2018
|1
|70
|112
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|45
|429
|8
|1061
|27
|16
|99
|1892
|0
|60
|93
|2
|Cleveland
|14
|43
|56
|357
|16
|901
|83
|20
|88
|1917
|0
|75
|99
|0
|Houston
|6
|36
|48
|443
|13
|981
|65
|17
|92
|1853
|0
|60
|104
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|42
|379
|5
|1068
|85
|24
|89
|1921
|0
|71
|118
|0
|Texas
|7
|34
|36
|385
|11
|1143
|104
|29
|66
|1796
|1
|80
|105
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|26
|43
|408
|11
|1137
|76
|31
|77
|1852
|0
|64
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|33
|59
|504
|27
|1122
|79
|27
|95
|1922
|0
|61
|84
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|39
|71
|375
|9
|1141
|81
|26
|76
|1851
|0
|78
|121
|0
|Seattle
|9
|36
|68
|474
|15
|1122
|68
|21
|90
|1842
|0
|48
|96
|0
|Detroit
|6
|35
|47
|311
|4
|1158
|38
|20
|89
|1754
|0
|78
|114
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|20
|45
|379
|23
|1277
|66
|25
|75
|1777
|2
|67
|109
|0
|Oakland
|19
|27
|50
|351
|6
|1117
|67
|21
|94
|1688
|0
|76
|106
|0
