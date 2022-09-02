THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.387
|.316
|131
|4539
|551
|1180
|1755
|220
|8
|113
|522
|Toronto
|.260
|.426
|.324
|129
|4411
|600
|1146
|1880
|244
|8
|158
|587
|Boston
|.258
|.411
|.318
|132
|4565
|598
|1180
|1875
|298
|11
|125
|572
|Minnesota
|.249
|.411
|.320
|129
|4348
|575
|1083
|1789
|217
|15
|153
|554
|Cleveland
|.249
|.380
|.310
|129
|4389
|543
|1092
|1666
|227
|22
|101
|518
|Houston
|.246
|.422
|.319
|131
|4364
|593
|1073
|1842
|231
|11
|172
|577
|Kansas City
|.244
|.379
|.307
|132
|4428
|516
|1080
|1677
|197
|32
|112
|496
|Texas
|.244
|.401
|.307
|130
|4427
|592
|1082
|1776
|180
|17
|160
|563
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.383
|.310
|129
|4337
|550
|1046
|1662
|232
|15
|118
|522
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.425
|.323
|131
|4388
|652
|1051
|1865
|183
|8
|205
|620
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.303
|130
|4367
|546
|1029
|1701
|227
|17
|137
|517
|Seattle
|.231
|.387
|.313
|131
|4357
|547
|1007
|1684
|189
|16
|152
|524
|Detroit
|.228
|.335
|.284
|131
|4327
|431
|988
|1449
|191
|21
|76
|411
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.381
|.294
|131
|4368
|500
|995
|1666
|164
|27
|151
|479
|Oakland
|.216
|.345
|.281
|132
|4326
|449
|935
|1492
|206
|9
|111
|422
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|59
|328
|8
|1013
|41
|8
|106
|1991
|0
|82
|101
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|44
|388
|11
|990
|50
|25
|104
|1845
|0
|67
|103
|0
|Boston
|9
|43
|48
|369
|21
|1124
|45
|17
|99
|2003
|1
|70
|112
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|44
|425
|8
|1055
|27
|15
|98
|1875
|0
|60
|93
|2
|Cleveland
|14
|43
|55
|356
|16
|896
|83
|20
|86
|1902
|0
|73
|99
|0
|Houston
|6
|35
|48
|439
|13
|972
|64
|17
|92
|1836
|0
|60
|104
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|41
|378
|5
|1060
|85
|24
|88
|1912
|0
|71
|117
|0
|Texas
|7
|34
|36
|382
|11
|1137
|103
|29
|66
|1780
|1
|78
|104
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|26
|42
|403
|11
|1134
|76
|31
|76
|1840
|0
|63
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|33
|59
|500
|27
|1109
|79
|27
|95
|1905
|0
|58
|83
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|39
|71
|371
|8
|1134
|81
|26
|75
|1834
|0
|78
|119
|0
|Seattle
|9
|36
|68
|469
|15
|1115
|68
|21
|90
|1831
|0
|47
|94
|0
|Detroit
|6
|34
|45
|307
|4
|1151
|38
|20
|88
|1735
|0
|77
|113
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|45
|374
|23
|1264
|66
|25
|75
|1758
|2
|67
|109
|0
|Oakland
|19
|27
|50
|350
|6
|1109
|67
|21
|93
|1677
|0
|76
|105
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.