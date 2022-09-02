THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.260.387.3161314539551118017552208113522
Toronto.260.426.3241294411600114618802448158587
Boston.258.411.31813245655981180187529811125572
Minnesota.249.411.32012943485751083178921715153554
Cleveland.249.380.31012943895431092166622722101518
Houston.246.422.31913143645931073184223111172577
Kansas City.244.379.30713244285161080167719732112496
Texas.244.401.30713044275921082177618017160563
Tampa Bay.241.383.31012943375501046166223215118522
N.Y. Yankees.240.425.3231314388652105118651838205620
Baltimore.236.390.30313043675461029170122717137517
Seattle.231.387.31313143575471007168418916152524
Detroit.228.335.284131432743198814491912176411
L.A. Angels.228.381.2941314368500995166616427151479
Oakland.216.345.281132432644993514922069111422
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1427593288101341810619910821010
Toronto8274438811990502510418450671030
Boston9434836921112445179920031701120
Minnesota103644425810552715981875060932
Cleveland144355356168968320861902073990
Houston635484391397264179218360601040
Kansas City1638413785106085248819120711170
Texas73436382111137103296617801781041
Tampa Bay626424031111347631761840063880
N.Y. Yankees1233595002711097927951905058830
Baltimore1039713718113481267518340781190
Seattle936684691511156821901831047940
Detroit634453074115138208817350771130
L.A. Angels21194537423126466257517582671090
Oakland1927503506110967219316770761050

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

