THROUGH JUNE 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.455.34279277346875512621719106449
Tampa Bay.264.462.337822757455729127315011124433
Toronto.263.420.3308027613617271160150889341
Boston.260.424.33180274039571211611801083378
L.A. Angels.258.443.334812750403710121813410118390
Baltimore.253.423.32278262738166511121431194368
Cleveland.246.370.3117826393046509771411850281
Houston.245.401.3157926613536531068132591337
Chicago White Sox.234.389.2918127463246431069136792317
Minnesota.232.401.31081272434363110911328104326
Kansas City.232.377.2967926392966139941241973281
Seattle.230.387.3087826173526011013125791339
Detroit.229.361.3017826322946029511191070285
N.Y. Yankees.228.407.296792595340592105610510113329
Oakland.219.350.301812670282586934107875274
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5242927666934213391223136720
Tampa Bay5224427126949926461133035680
Toronto2162725756366020641275142640
Boston7163726466445011621187053630
L.A. Angels1284528167034317711217044690
Baltimore10242125966416016581078031720
Cleveland62423234215585818591164039510
Houston6213124786275915691113137710
Chicago White Sox81634193127004710541077041490
Minnesota812432717824376571161144570
Kansas City6213721167136418461097040620
Seattle1224226667605217441116037580
Detroit5171925956983813501172047580
N.Y. Yankees317232349652491952965147560
Oakland17134627087487918591155046540

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

