THROUGH JUNE 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.455
|.342
|79
|2773
|468
|755
|1262
|171
|9
|106
|449
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.462
|.337
|82
|2757
|455
|729
|1273
|150
|11
|124
|433
|Toronto
|.263
|.420
|.330
|80
|2761
|361
|727
|1160
|150
|8
|89
|341
|Boston
|.260
|.424
|.331
|80
|2740
|395
|712
|1161
|180
|10
|83
|378
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.443
|.334
|81
|2750
|403
|710
|1218
|134
|10
|118
|390
|Baltimore
|.253
|.423
|.322
|78
|2627
|381
|665
|1112
|143
|11
|94
|368
|Cleveland
|.246
|.370
|.311
|78
|2639
|304
|650
|977
|141
|18
|50
|281
|Houston
|.245
|.401
|.315
|79
|2661
|353
|653
|1068
|132
|5
|91
|337
|Chicago White Sox
|.234
|.389
|.291
|81
|2746
|324
|643
|1069
|136
|7
|92
|317
|Minnesota
|.232
|.401
|.310
|81
|2724
|343
|631
|1091
|132
|8
|104
|326
|Kansas City
|.232
|.377
|.296
|79
|2639
|296
|613
|994
|124
|19
|73
|281
|Seattle
|.230
|.387
|.308
|78
|2617
|352
|601
|1013
|125
|7
|91
|339
|Detroit
|.229
|.361
|.301
|78
|2632
|294
|602
|951
|119
|10
|70
|285
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.407
|.296
|79
|2595
|340
|592
|1056
|105
|10
|113
|329
|Oakland
|.219
|.350
|.301
|81
|2670
|282
|586
|934
|107
|8
|75
|274
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|24
|29
|276
|6
|693
|42
|13
|39
|1223
|1
|36
|72
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|22
|44
|271
|2
|694
|99
|26
|46
|1133
|0
|35
|68
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|27
|257
|5
|636
|60
|20
|64
|1275
|1
|42
|64
|0
|Boston
|7
|16
|37
|264
|6
|644
|50
|11
|62
|1187
|0
|53
|63
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|45
|281
|6
|703
|43
|17
|71
|1217
|0
|44
|69
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|21
|259
|6
|641
|60
|16
|58
|1078
|0
|31
|72
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|23
|234
|21
|558
|58
|18
|59
|1164
|0
|39
|51
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|31
|247
|8
|627
|59
|15
|69
|1113
|1
|37
|71
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|34
|193
|12
|700
|47
|10
|54
|1077
|0
|41
|49
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|43
|271
|7
|824
|37
|6
|57
|1161
|1
|44
|57
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|37
|211
|6
|713
|64
|18
|46
|1097
|0
|40
|62
|0
|Seattle
|1
|22
|42
|266
|6
|760
|52
|17
|44
|1116
|0
|37
|58
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|19
|259
|5
|698
|38
|13
|50
|1172
|0
|47
|58
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|17
|23
|234
|9
|652
|49
|19
|52
|965
|1
|47
|56
|0
|Oakland
|17
|13
|46
|270
|8
|748
|79
|18
|59
|1155
|0
|46
|54
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.