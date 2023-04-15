THROUGH APRIL 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.285
|.429
|.348
|14
|501
|74
|143
|215
|22
|1
|16
|69
|Tampa Bay
|.283
|.563
|.357
|14
|467
|104
|132
|263
|29
|0
|34
|102
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.409
|.313
|14
|499
|63
|129
|204
|33
|0
|14
|62
|Baltimore
|.253
|.447
|.343
|14
|463
|80
|117
|207
|30
|0
|20
|78
|Houston
|.251
|.393
|.333
|14
|486
|68
|122
|191
|21
|0
|16
|66
|Texas
|.247
|.416
|.315
|13
|437
|73
|108
|182
|25
|2
|15
|70
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.402
|.343
|13
|435
|68
|107
|175
|17
|0
|17
|67
|Minnesota
|.243
|.396
|.311
|14
|477
|62
|116
|189
|19
|3
|16
|57
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.439
|.306
|14
|458
|66
|110
|201
|16
|3
|23
|60
|Oakland
|.239
|.386
|.307
|14
|472
|57
|113
|182
|19
|1
|16
|56
|Seattle
|.236
|.391
|.305
|14
|488
|64
|115
|191
|34
|0
|14
|62
|Cleveland
|.233
|.348
|.329
|14
|485
|62
|113
|169
|29
|3
|7
|55
|Boston
|.230
|.408
|.316
|14
|473
|76
|109
|193
|26
|2
|18
|70
|Kansas City
|.205
|.336
|.269
|14
|459
|47
|94
|154
|18
|3
|12
|44
|Detroit
|.204
|.323
|.272
|13
|446
|43
|91
|144
|22
|2
|9
|42
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|1
|5
|6
|45
|1
|114
|10
|4
|7
|234
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|10
|47
|0
|104
|10
|5
|4
|177
|0
|6
|12
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|5
|35
|0
|117
|13
|0
|7
|222
|0
|9
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|6
|61
|1
|132
|21
|1
|10
|203
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Houston
|2
|4
|8
|54
|3
|121
|9
|2
|7
|231
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Texas
|1
|4
|4
|41
|0
|110
|4
|1
|6
|180
|0
|8
|13
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|4
|7
|59
|1
|114
|5
|1
|14
|217
|0
|10
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|8
|40
|1
|130
|1
|2
|10
|192
|0
|4
|12
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|3
|2
|43
|0
|126
|13
|4
|10
|178
|0
|5
|11
|0
|Oakland
|1
|4
|4
|44
|1
|129
|11
|1
|14
|191
|0
|11
|10
|0
|Seattle
|1
|3
|8
|42
|1
|128
|12
|4
|6
|215
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|4
|69
|9
|107
|21
|2
|9
|248
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Boston
|1
|2
|9
|51
|1
|114
|5
|0
|9
|201
|0
|10
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|5
|36
|2
|133
|8
|0
|10
|200
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|3
|40
|1
|135
|6
|4
|8
|185
|0
|7
|12
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.