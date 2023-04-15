THROUGH APRIL 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.285.429.34814501741432152211669
Tampa Bay.283.563.3571446710413226329034102
Chicago White Sox.259.409.31314499631292043301462
Baltimore.253.447.34314463801172073002078
Houston.251.393.33314486681221912101666
Texas.247.416.31513437731081822521570
L.A. Angels.246.402.34313435681071751701767
Minnesota.243.396.31114477621161891931657
N.Y. Yankees.240.439.30614458661102011632360
Oakland.239.386.30714472571131821911656
Seattle.236.391.30514488641151913401462
Cleveland.233.348.3291448562113169293755
Boston.230.408.31614473761091932621870
Kansas City.205.336.2691445947941541831244
Detroit.204.323.272134464391144222942
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto156451114104723406140
Tampa Bay0610470104105417706120
Chicago White Sox11535011713072220960
Baltimore2666111322111020307140
Houston2485431219272310380
Texas14441011041618008130
L.A. Angels047591114511421701090
Minnesota028401130121019204120
N.Y. Yankees0324301261341017805110
Oakland14444112911114191011100
Seattle13842112812462150780
Cleveland184699107212924808100
Boston129511114509201010130
Kansas City025362133801020002100
Detroit13340113564818507120

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

