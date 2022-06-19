THROUGH JUNE 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.257.412.319662282311587940155662301
Toronto.255.425.323652197291561933124480283
Minnesota.253.411.326672244299567923117477287
Chicago White Sox.252.378.307632186264550827104455248
N.Y. Yankees.248.438.326652161331535947913105313
Cleveland.247.384.3096120712785127951141447265
Kansas City.239.365.3026421622435167901011647229
L.A. Angels.237.400.3056822712855389091021083276
Houston.237.412.315652153277511886106785269
Texas.235.388.29465221228452085982781263
Seattle.234.378.317672244264525848100869255
Tampa Bay.233.373.2966521652665048071031060253
Baltimore.231.378.3006722752765268601131067263
Detroit.224.323.278652110183472682881034175
Oakland.208.328.273672178213454714108746195
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston526291909524205441019133530
Toronto416281997510211247963030510
Minnesota61823228255513750961036480
Chicago White Sox81631151548831245938043480
N.Y. Yankees4232523916523391049947026410
Cleveland523151807414421038851037460
Kansas City51717188348534945939029570
L.A. Angels107222059642331741903140570
Houston41424227548033840924033470
Texas315151775559571627876145531
Seattle315392415568381244989024440
Tampa Bay315181826556441936891042460
Baltimore6174119056033811471000044680
Detroit51420144255212848833036520
Oakland71322176457041851811046610

