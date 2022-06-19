THROUGH JUNE 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.257
|.412
|.319
|66
|2282
|311
|587
|940
|155
|6
|62
|301
|Toronto
|.255
|.425
|.323
|65
|2197
|291
|561
|933
|124
|4
|80
|283
|Minnesota
|.253
|.411
|.326
|67
|2244
|299
|567
|923
|117
|4
|77
|287
|Chicago White Sox
|.252
|.378
|.307
|63
|2186
|264
|550
|827
|104
|4
|55
|248
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.438
|.326
|65
|2161
|331
|535
|947
|91
|3
|105
|313
|Cleveland
|.247
|.384
|.309
|61
|2071
|278
|512
|795
|114
|14
|47
|265
|Kansas City
|.239
|.365
|.302
|64
|2162
|243
|516
|790
|101
|16
|47
|229
|L.A. Angels
|.237
|.400
|.305
|68
|2271
|285
|538
|909
|102
|10
|83
|276
|Houston
|.237
|.412
|.315
|65
|2153
|277
|511
|886
|106
|7
|85
|269
|Texas
|.235
|.388
|.294
|65
|2212
|284
|520
|859
|82
|7
|81
|263
|Seattle
|.234
|.378
|.317
|67
|2244
|264
|525
|848
|100
|8
|69
|255
|Tampa Bay
|.233
|.373
|.296
|65
|2165
|266
|504
|807
|103
|10
|60
|253
|Baltimore
|.231
|.378
|.300
|67
|2275
|276
|526
|860
|113
|10
|67
|263
|Detroit
|.224
|.323
|.278
|65
|2110
|183
|472
|682
|88
|10
|34
|175
|Oakland
|.208
|.328
|.273
|67
|2178
|213
|454
|714
|108
|7
|46
|195
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|26
|29
|190
|9
|524
|20
|5
|44
|1019
|1
|33
|53
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|28
|199
|7
|510
|21
|12
|47
|963
|0
|30
|51
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|228
|2
|555
|13
|7
|50
|961
|0
|36
|48
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|31
|151
|5
|488
|31
|2
|45
|938
|0
|43
|48
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|25
|239
|16
|523
|39
|10
|49
|947
|0
|26
|41
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|23
|15
|180
|7
|414
|42
|10
|38
|851
|0
|37
|46
|0
|Kansas City
|5
|17
|17
|188
|3
|485
|34
|9
|45
|939
|0
|29
|57
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|22
|205
|9
|642
|33
|17
|41
|903
|1
|40
|57
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|24
|227
|5
|480
|33
|8
|40
|924
|0
|33
|47
|0
|Texas
|3
|15
|15
|177
|5
|559
|57
|16
|27
|876
|1
|45
|53
|1
|Seattle
|3
|15
|39
|241
|5
|568
|38
|12
|44
|989
|0
|24
|44
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|15
|18
|182
|6
|556
|44
|19
|36
|891
|0
|42
|46
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|41
|190
|5
|603
|38
|11
|47
|1000
|0
|44
|68
|0
|Detroit
|5
|14
|20
|144
|2
|552
|12
|8
|48
|833
|0
|36
|52
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|22
|176
|4
|570
|41
|8
|51
|811
|0
|46
|61
|0
