THROUGH AUGUST 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.264.436.328107365951796715972035139504
Chicago White Sox.256.384.31010737104589511425182892436
Boston.253.407.314109374848894715252459105466
Minnesota.251.419.3221073612486906151218511133470
Cleveland.251.385.314107364546791514041961985444
Kansas City.245.380.308108364041589313821642691397
N.Y. Yankees.244.444.330108361457088316041546185544
Houston.242.425.318109363148687915421929151471
Texas.239.396.3011073637479868143915112132452
Tampa Bay.239.378.309107358643685813571871296413
Baltimore.236.390.3061073611453854140819914109427
Seattle.232.384.3151093623439842139216312121421
L.A. Angels.229.382.2991083582421820137014420122402
Detroit.228.335.284109358635481612001551765339
Oakland.216.348.27610835363707631230171794346
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233932088374621861546049840
Chicago White Sox1422472537832395801580068820
Boston93440308159143914701634163960
Minnesota8293735358702013831542053741
Cleveland133645305137536715731581064860
Kansas City10282831358526822721595060970
N.Y. Yankees72848429209017020801588047660
Houston62541373138095316711540054790
Texas6272730799388227501427165881
Tampa Bay5213533499516327641520055740
Baltimore10306530789386919641557062930
Seattle52660390119315619751549038790
L.A. Angels1816393252010385922621449158900
Detroit5283825839312817761441063910
Oakland11233726659126016701312065860

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

