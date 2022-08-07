THROUGH AUGUST 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.264
|.436
|.328
|107
|3659
|517
|967
|1597
|203
|5
|139
|504
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.384
|.310
|107
|3710
|458
|951
|1425
|182
|8
|92
|436
|Boston
|.253
|.407
|.314
|109
|3748
|488
|947
|1525
|245
|9
|105
|466
|Minnesota
|.251
|.419
|.322
|107
|3612
|486
|906
|1512
|185
|11
|133
|470
|Cleveland
|.251
|.385
|.314
|107
|3645
|467
|915
|1404
|196
|19
|85
|444
|Kansas City
|.245
|.380
|.308
|108
|3640
|415
|893
|1382
|164
|26
|91
|397
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.444
|.330
|108
|3614
|570
|883
|1604
|154
|6
|185
|544
|Houston
|.242
|.425
|.318
|109
|3631
|486
|879
|1542
|192
|9
|151
|471
|Texas
|.239
|.396
|.301
|107
|3637
|479
|868
|1439
|151
|12
|132
|452
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.378
|.309
|107
|3586
|436
|858
|1357
|187
|12
|96
|413
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.306
|107
|3611
|453
|854
|1408
|199
|14
|109
|427
|Seattle
|.232
|.384
|.315
|109
|3623
|439
|842
|1392
|163
|12
|121
|421
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.382
|.299
|108
|3582
|421
|820
|1370
|144
|20
|122
|402
|Detroit
|.228
|.335
|.284
|109
|3586
|354
|816
|1200
|155
|17
|65
|339
|Oakland
|.216
|.348
|.276
|108
|3536
|370
|763
|1230
|171
|7
|94
|346
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|320
|8
|837
|46
|21
|86
|1546
|0
|49
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|22
|47
|253
|7
|832
|39
|5
|80
|1580
|0
|68
|82
|0
|Boston
|9
|34
|40
|308
|15
|914
|39
|14
|70
|1634
|1
|63
|96
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|29
|37
|353
|5
|870
|20
|13
|83
|1542
|0
|53
|74
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|36
|45
|305
|13
|753
|67
|15
|73
|1581
|0
|64
|86
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|28
|28
|313
|5
|852
|68
|22
|72
|1595
|0
|60
|97
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|429
|20
|901
|70
|20
|80
|1588
|0
|47
|66
|0
|Houston
|6
|25
|41
|373
|13
|809
|53
|16
|71
|1540
|0
|54
|79
|0
|Texas
|6
|27
|27
|307
|9
|938
|82
|27
|50
|1427
|1
|65
|88
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|35
|334
|9
|951
|63
|27
|64
|1520
|0
|55
|74
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|30
|65
|307
|8
|938
|69
|19
|64
|1557
|0
|62
|93
|0
|Seattle
|5
|26
|60
|390
|11
|931
|56
|19
|75
|1549
|0
|38
|79
|0
|L.A. Angels
|18
|16
|39
|325
|20
|1038
|59
|22
|62
|1449
|1
|58
|90
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|38
|258
|3
|931
|28
|17
|76
|1441
|0
|63
|91
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|37
|266
|5
|912
|60
|16
|70
|1312
|0
|65
|86
|0
