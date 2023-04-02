THROUGH APRIL 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.375.625.45527227274530525
Baltimore.368.658.47327618285070517
Toronto.306.347.41627211222530010
Boston.306.597.37827218224352416
Tampa Bay.292.538.40326516193570316
Chicago White Sox.286.420.333311210324760310
N.Y. Yankees.261.464.3112691018322049
L.A. Angels.239.313.32926714162120114
Houston.234.319.34539414223020213
Minnesota.221.265.280268415181104
Cleveland.216.304.28931021122313029
Oakland.186.271.273259311162013
Seattle.183.290.248393717277017
Detroit.182.242.239266212164002
Kansas City.105.140.2502570682000
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas03112020101300010
Baltimore102130191002380320
Toronto02213019011540230
Boston0145017002260130
Tampa Bay00210022002300220
Chicago White Sox0026032401620130
N.Y. Yankees0005025301300010
L.A. Angels02010115102230240
Houston00412029413500210
Minnesota0106017001320140
Cleveland01011022400420120
Oakland0007117104290320
Seattle0026024312370310
Detroit0005016002250120
Kansas City00110016004350120

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you