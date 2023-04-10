THROUGH APRIL 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.289.588.379930175871771802474
Toronto.288.421.35210368541061551711050
Chicago White Sox.287.440.34010366521051612601051
Boston.259.473.341931359811481821557
N.Y. Yankees.247.462.327929244721351121642
Cleveland.245.355.331103635089129193544
L.A. Angels.244.428.333931156761331201556
Texas.242.389.30692984772116151944
Houston.240.363.3191034247821241201045
Minnesota.240.362.3129304377311092835
Baltimore.239.422.328930145721271901243
Seattle.234.374.299103504382131250841
Detroit.205.292.2619308276390101526
Oakland.192.320.2659291275693130826
Kansas City.184.321.2551031527581011111026
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay048380586341150490
Toronto0353318563418107120
Chicago White Sox1152508313051750440
Boston1263416230613008110
N.Y. Yankees0213508111451260330
Cleveland1524798615231800450
L.A. Angels133401793081360660
Texas0332607721412307110
Houston127341957271560340
Minnesota0123017412712503100
Baltimore1233809115161280780
Seattle1162719111251540650
Detroit011230904261080580
Oakland012271807091080960
Kansas City004260893081340180

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

