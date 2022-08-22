THROUGH AUGUST 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.430
|.324
|120
|4092
|564
|1071
|1761
|227
|5
|151
|551
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.385
|.313
|121
|4188
|509
|1084
|1611
|205
|8
|102
|482
|Boston
|.254
|.407
|.314
|122
|4196
|548
|1067
|1706
|276
|9
|115
|524
|Cleveland
|.252
|.385
|.315
|120
|4094
|521
|1033
|1577
|218
|22
|94
|496
|Minnesota
|.250
|.412
|.319
|119
|4025
|527
|1005
|1659
|198
|12
|144
|508
|Houston
|.246
|.424
|.319
|123
|4116
|565
|1011
|1747
|216
|11
|166
|550
|Kansas City
|.242
|.375
|.305
|123
|4123
|467
|999
|1547
|184
|29
|102
|448
|Texas
|.242
|.394
|.305
|121
|4109
|538
|993
|1620
|168
|15
|143
|509
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.431
|.324
|122
|4089
|613
|983
|1761
|173
|7
|197
|585
|Baltimore
|.239
|.393
|.307
|121
|4081
|520
|975
|1604
|220
|17
|125
|491
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.378
|.307
|120
|4015
|495
|957
|1516
|210
|14
|107
|470
|Seattle
|.233
|.385
|.316
|122
|4070
|508
|947
|1565
|180
|15
|136
|485
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.377
|.295
|121
|4018
|459
|911
|1516
|156
|25
|133
|440
|Detroit
|.226
|.332
|.283
|123
|4049
|392
|917
|1345
|176
|18
|72
|375
|Oakland
|.216
|.347
|.280
|122
|3994
|414
|864
|1385
|193
|8
|104
|388
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|349
|9
|927
|47
|24
|97
|1697
|0
|61
|93
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|54
|291
|8
|945
|41
|7
|94
|1809
|0
|74
|94
|0
|Boston
|9
|39
|45
|340
|17
|1020
|39
|16
|90
|1819
|1
|65
|106
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|55
|336
|15
|829
|80
|18
|81
|1787
|0
|69
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|41
|385
|7
|965
|25
|13
|92
|1739
|0
|58
|84
|1
|Houston
|6
|32
|44
|414
|13
|917
|64
|16
|80
|1723
|0
|57
|96
|0
|Kansas City
|13
|34
|33
|351
|5
|982
|75
|23
|83
|1791
|0
|67
|110
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|35
|355
|11
|1060
|94
|29
|58
|1652
|1
|73
|97
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|30
|56
|466
|22
|1047
|75
|24
|89
|1789
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|70
|345
|8
|1048
|72
|23
|71
|1726
|0
|73
|108
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|23
|37
|371
|9
|1058
|69
|31
|66
|1684
|0
|62
|82
|0
|Seattle
|7
|33
|67
|442
|14
|1038
|67
|20
|84
|1732
|0
|45
|91
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|19
|42
|354
|23
|1161
|63
|24
|69
|1618
|2
|61
|100
|0
|Detroit
|6
|30
|41
|287
|4
|1074
|37
|19
|85
|1618
|0
|71
|101
|0
|Oakland
|15
|25
|44
|320
|6
|1021
|66
|20
|85
|1534
|0
|73
|99
|0
