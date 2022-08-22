THROUGH AUGUST 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.430.3241204092564107117612275151551
Chicago White Sox.259.385.3131214188509108416112058102482
Boston.254.407.3141224196548106717062769115524
Cleveland.252.385.3151204094521103315772182294496
Minnesota.250.412.31911940255271005165919812144508
Houston.246.424.31912341165651011174721611166550
Kansas City.242.375.3051234123467999154718429102448
Texas.242.394.3051214109538993162016815143509
N.Y. Yankees.240.431.324122408961398317611737197585
Baltimore.239.393.3071214081520975160422017125491
Tampa Bay.238.378.3071204015495957151621014107470
Seattle.233.385.3161224070508947156518015136485
L.A. Angels.227.377.2951214018459911151615625133440
Detroit.226.332.283123404939291713451761872375
Oakland.216.347.280122399441486413851938104388
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274134999274724971697061930
Chicago White Sox1426542918945417941809074940
Boston9394534017102039169018191651060
Cleveland143855336158298018811787069930
Minnesota9314138579652513921739058841
Houston63244414139176416801723057960
Kansas City133433351598275238317910671100
Texas733353551110609429581652173971
N.Y. Yankees930564662210477524891789051760
Baltimore1038703458104872237117260731080
Tampa Bay62337371910586931661684062820
Seattle733674421410386720841732045910
L.A. Angels20194235423116163246916182611000
Detroit630412874107437198516180711010
Oakland152544320610216620851534073990

