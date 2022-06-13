THROUGH JUNE 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.254
|.412
|.314
|61
|2111
|284
|537
|869
|148
|5
|58
|277
|Minnesota
|.253
|.413
|.326
|62
|2067
|278
|522
|854
|105
|4
|73
|266
|Toronto
|.253
|.423
|.324
|59
|1982
|263
|501
|838
|112
|3
|73
|255
|N.Y. Yankees
|.250
|.441
|.328
|60
|2004
|307
|501
|884
|83
|3
|98
|290
|Cleveland
|.249
|.389
|.313
|56
|1898
|260
|473
|738
|101
|13
|46
|250
|L.A. Angels
|.244
|.410
|.314
|62
|2072
|272
|505
|850
|95
|8
|78
|263
|Chicago White Sox
|.242
|.366
|.299
|58
|1989
|227
|481
|727
|93
|3
|49
|214
|Kansas City
|.240
|.372
|.303
|59
|2002
|229
|480
|744
|96
|15
|46
|217
|Houston
|.239
|.412
|.316
|60
|1990
|248
|475
|819
|99
|7
|77
|242
|Seattle
|.238
|.386
|.322
|60
|2017
|246
|480
|778
|90
|8
|64
|237
|Texas
|.234
|.389
|.294
|59
|2011
|257
|471
|783
|74
|5
|76
|240
|Tampa Bay
|.233
|.377
|.297
|60
|1998
|255
|465
|754
|95
|10
|58
|242
|Baltimore
|.232
|.376
|.302
|61
|2069
|246
|479
|778
|98
|9
|61
|233
|Detroit
|.218
|.317
|.276
|59
|1900
|162
|415
|602
|79
|9
|30
|157
|Oakland
|.212
|.334
|.277
|62
|2020
|206
|428
|675
|101
|7
|44
|190
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|24
|25
|170
|8
|489
|19
|5
|39
|926
|1
|31
|47
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|212
|2
|516
|13
|7
|47
|884
|0
|32
|46
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|26
|189
|7
|464
|20
|12
|44
|870
|0
|26
|47
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|21
|224
|14
|490
|33
|9
|44
|882
|0
|25
|39
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|18
|15
|168
|7
|374
|37
|9
|35
|780
|0
|30
|41
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|20
|195
|9
|583
|31
|16
|41
|840
|1
|38
|55
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|15
|27
|141
|5
|441
|30
|2
|40
|855
|0
|40
|44
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|15
|173
|3
|439
|32
|9
|40
|865
|0
|28
|54
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|21
|211
|5
|447
|32
|8
|36
|870
|0
|30
|45
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|36
|221
|5
|511
|33
|12
|40
|885
|0
|24
|42
|0
|Texas
|3
|13
|14
|161
|5
|504
|52
|14
|23
|795
|1
|43
|50
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|16
|172
|6
|506
|44
|17
|34
|828
|0
|38
|43
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|14
|35
|179
|5
|547
|31
|9
|45
|926
|0
|44
|65
|0
|Detroit
|4
|11
|19
|137
|2
|500
|12
|8
|46
|744
|0
|32
|44
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|22
|164
|4
|533
|41
|8
|48
|762
|0
|41
|57
|0
