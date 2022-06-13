THROUGH JUNE 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.254.412.314612111284537869148558277
Minnesota.253.413.326622067278522854105473266
Toronto.253.423.324591982263501838112373255
N.Y. Yankees.250.441.32860200430750188483398290
Cleveland.249.389.3135618982604737381011346250
L.A. Angels.244.410.31462207227250585095878263
Chicago White Sox.242.366.29958198922748172793349214
Kansas City.240.372.303592002229480744961546217
Houston.239.412.31660199024847581999777242
Seattle.238.386.32260201724648077890864237
Texas.234.389.29459201125747178374576240
Tampa Bay.233.377.297601998255465754951058242
Baltimore.232.376.30261206924647977898961233
Detroit.218.317.27659190016241560279930157
Oakland.212.334.277622020206428675101744190
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52425170848919539926131470
Minnesota61823212251613747884032460
Toronto416261897464201244870026470
N.Y. Yankees423212241449033944882025390
Cleveland51815168737437935780030410
L.A. Angels107201959583311641840138550
Chicago White Sox71527141544130240855040440
Kansas City31315173343932940865028540
Houston41421211544732836870030450
Seattle315362215511331240885024420
Texas313141615504521423795143501
Tampa Bay314161726506441734828038430
Baltimore51435179554731945926044650
Detroit41119137250012846744032440
Oakland71322164453341848762041570

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

