THROUGH JUNE 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.256.413.315602081282533860146557275
Minnesota.254.417.327612036278517849105473266
Toronto.252.420.322581948257490819107372249
Cleveland.248.388.313551864254463724971346244
N.Y. Yankees.247.434.32559196328948485179394272
L.A. Angels.244.413.31561204127149984394878262
Chicago White Sox.243.368.29857194822147371793249208
Seattle.241.391.32459198924647977790864237
Kansas City.239.369.302581964222470724951543211
Houston.236.407.31359195523946179595775233
Texas.234.390.29358196524946076674574232
Tampa Bay.233.377.297591963249458741921057236
Baltimore.229.369.29860202823646474896758223
Detroit.221.321.27958187216241360079930157
Oakland.211.330.27661198620342065699741187
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52422169848319538916131470
Minnesota61823208250913745868031460
Toronto416261847455191141856025450
Cleveland51815167637037934767030400
N.Y. Yankees423212171448333944864024370
L.A. Angels107201929567311640831136540
Chicago White Sox71425135342829239830039440
Seattle315362165501301240877024410
Kansas City31315168343732940850027520
Houston41320207544131736856027450
Texas312141565491511323771142471
Tampa Bay314141696498411734806037410
Baltimore51434173553631943901043650
Detroit41119137249212844740032410
Oakland71321162452539847753040560

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

