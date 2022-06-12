THROUGH JUNE 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.256
|.413
|.315
|60
|2081
|282
|533
|860
|146
|5
|57
|275
|Minnesota
|.254
|.417
|.327
|61
|2036
|278
|517
|849
|105
|4
|73
|266
|Toronto
|.252
|.420
|.322
|58
|1948
|257
|490
|819
|107
|3
|72
|249
|Cleveland
|.248
|.388
|.313
|55
|1864
|254
|463
|724
|97
|13
|46
|244
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.434
|.325
|59
|1963
|289
|484
|851
|79
|3
|94
|272
|L.A. Angels
|.244
|.413
|.315
|61
|2041
|271
|499
|843
|94
|8
|78
|262
|Chicago White Sox
|.243
|.368
|.298
|57
|1948
|221
|473
|717
|93
|2
|49
|208
|Seattle
|.241
|.391
|.324
|59
|1989
|246
|479
|777
|90
|8
|64
|237
|Kansas City
|.239
|.369
|.302
|58
|1964
|222
|470
|724
|95
|15
|43
|211
|Houston
|.236
|.407
|.313
|59
|1955
|239
|461
|795
|95
|7
|75
|233
|Texas
|.234
|.390
|.293
|58
|1965
|249
|460
|766
|74
|5
|74
|232
|Tampa Bay
|.233
|.377
|.297
|59
|1963
|249
|458
|741
|92
|10
|57
|236
|Baltimore
|.229
|.369
|.298
|60
|2028
|236
|464
|748
|96
|7
|58
|223
|Detroit
|.221
|.321
|.279
|58
|1872
|162
|413
|600
|79
|9
|30
|157
|Oakland
|.211
|.330
|.276
|61
|1986
|203
|420
|656
|99
|7
|41
|187
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|24
|22
|169
|8
|483
|19
|5
|38
|916
|1
|31
|47
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|208
|2
|509
|13
|7
|45
|868
|0
|31
|46
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|26
|184
|7
|455
|19
|11
|41
|856
|0
|25
|45
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|18
|15
|167
|6
|370
|37
|9
|34
|767
|0
|30
|40
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|21
|217
|14
|483
|33
|9
|44
|864
|0
|24
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|20
|192
|9
|567
|31
|16
|40
|831
|1
|36
|54
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|14
|25
|135
|3
|428
|29
|2
|39
|830
|0
|39
|44
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|36
|216
|5
|501
|30
|12
|40
|877
|0
|24
|41
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|15
|168
|3
|437
|32
|9
|40
|850
|0
|27
|52
|0
|Houston
|4
|13
|20
|207
|5
|441
|31
|7
|36
|856
|0
|27
|45
|0
|Texas
|3
|12
|14
|156
|5
|491
|51
|13
|23
|771
|1
|42
|47
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|14
|169
|6
|498
|41
|17
|34
|806
|0
|37
|41
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|14
|34
|173
|5
|536
|31
|9
|43
|901
|0
|43
|65
|0
|Detroit
|4
|11
|19
|137
|2
|492
|12
|8
|44
|740
|0
|32
|41
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|21
|162
|4
|525
|39
|8
|47
|753
|0
|40
|56
|0
