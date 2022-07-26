THROUGH JULY 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.267.440.33196330046888114521895124455
Chicago White Sox.257.385.3129633484238591289166684402
Boston.255.411.3179733504438551377215897422
Minnesota.253.419.324963247438823136116410118423
Cleveland.252.386.31595322541481212461741974394
Kansas City.249.383.31296324337980612431522479361
N.Y. Yankees.246.445.33297325552080214481396165495
Texas.240.401.301953243433778130013310123410
Houston.240.425.31897321943477413671638138422
Tampa Bay.240.382.30796321940177112291701288380
Seattle.236.388.319973237397763125714912107379
Baltimore.235.387.30396324540376212551761397381
L.A. Angels.230.381.299963190375733121512815108361
Detroit.228.334.28697318131272610641301758297
Oakland.214.339.2759932353366931098151780312
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7213828787494018751426045780
Chicago White Sox1219452317745374681428064720
Boston83237279158093711631483156840
Minnesota6263531437791413731381049681
Cleveland113538275126655615671398057760
Kansas City10252628257326221661438050860
N.Y. Yankees72744384208156516741442043570
Texas4252427198297724401266161811
Houston6213733897284915651369050710
Tampa Bay5193229088456025571348049690
Seattle3235534998365118651413032710
Baltimore8255727078435818601384059830
L.A. Angels151331292169425118581290155790
Detroit5243123538152615691286050730
Oakland10233524558305516651212063820

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

