THROUGH JULY 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.267
|.440
|.331
|96
|3300
|468
|881
|1452
|189
|5
|124
|455
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.312
|96
|3348
|423
|859
|1289
|166
|6
|84
|402
|Boston
|.255
|.411
|.317
|97
|3350
|443
|855
|1377
|215
|8
|97
|422
|Minnesota
|.253
|.419
|.324
|96
|3247
|438
|823
|1361
|164
|10
|118
|423
|Cleveland
|.252
|.386
|.315
|95
|3225
|414
|812
|1246
|174
|19
|74
|394
|Kansas City
|.249
|.383
|.312
|96
|3243
|379
|806
|1243
|152
|24
|79
|361
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.445
|.332
|97
|3255
|520
|802
|1448
|139
|6
|165
|495
|Texas
|.240
|.401
|.301
|95
|3243
|433
|778
|1300
|133
|10
|123
|410
|Houston
|.240
|.425
|.318
|97
|3219
|434
|774
|1367
|163
|8
|138
|422
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.382
|.307
|96
|3219
|401
|771
|1229
|170
|12
|88
|380
|Seattle
|.236
|.388
|.319
|97
|3237
|397
|763
|1257
|149
|12
|107
|379
|Baltimore
|.235
|.387
|.303
|96
|3245
|403
|762
|1255
|176
|13
|97
|381
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.381
|.299
|96
|3190
|375
|733
|1215
|128
|15
|108
|361
|Detroit
|.228
|.334
|.286
|97
|3181
|312
|726
|1064
|130
|17
|58
|297
|Oakland
|.214
|.339
|.275
|99
|3235
|336
|693
|1098
|151
|7
|80
|312
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|21
|38
|287
|8
|749
|40
|18
|75
|1426
|0
|45
|78
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|231
|7
|745
|37
|4
|68
|1428
|0
|64
|72
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|37
|279
|15
|809
|37
|11
|63
|1483
|1
|56
|84
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|35
|314
|3
|779
|14
|13
|73
|1381
|0
|49
|68
|1
|Cleveland
|11
|35
|38
|275
|12
|665
|56
|15
|67
|1398
|0
|57
|76
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|25
|26
|282
|5
|732
|62
|21
|66
|1438
|0
|50
|86
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|44
|384
|20
|815
|65
|16
|74
|1442
|0
|43
|57
|0
|Texas
|4
|25
|24
|271
|9
|829
|77
|24
|40
|1266
|1
|61
|81
|1
|Houston
|6
|21
|37
|338
|9
|728
|49
|15
|65
|1369
|0
|50
|71
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|32
|290
|8
|845
|60
|25
|57
|1348
|0
|49
|69
|0
|Seattle
|3
|23
|55
|349
|9
|836
|51
|18
|65
|1413
|0
|32
|71
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|25
|57
|270
|7
|843
|58
|18
|60
|1384
|0
|59
|83
|0
|L.A. Angels
|15
|13
|31
|292
|16
|942
|51
|18
|58
|1290
|1
|55
|79
|0
|Detroit
|5
|24
|31
|235
|3
|815
|26
|15
|69
|1286
|0
|50
|73
|0
|Oakland
|10
|23
|35
|245
|5
|830
|55
|16
|65
|1212
|0
|63
|82
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.