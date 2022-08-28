THROUGH AUGUST 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.427
|.324
|125
|4274
|582
|1115
|1823
|238
|7
|152
|569
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.384
|.315
|127
|4404
|531
|1141
|1690
|215
|8
|106
|502
|Boston
|.257
|.408
|.316
|127
|4380
|572
|1124
|1789
|286
|11
|119
|547
|Cleveland
|.251
|.384
|.313
|125
|4266
|538
|1071
|1639
|224
|22
|100
|513
|Minnesota
|.248
|.409
|.318
|125
|4218
|548
|1047
|1725
|204
|15
|148
|527
|Houston
|.246
|.423
|.318
|128
|4266
|581
|1048
|1806
|226
|11
|170
|565
|Texas
|.244
|.399
|.307
|126
|4285
|571
|1046
|1711
|175
|17
|152
|542
|Kansas City
|.242
|.374
|.305
|128
|4279
|489
|1035
|1600
|188
|31
|105
|470
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.428
|.325
|127
|4260
|639
|1029
|1825
|180
|8
|200
|609
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.379
|.308
|126
|4216
|529
|1005
|1598
|221
|15
|114
|502
|Baltimore
|.237
|.392
|.305
|126
|4240
|537
|1006
|1661
|225
|17
|132
|508
|Seattle
|.231
|.383
|.313
|127
|4220
|522
|973
|1615
|183
|15
|143
|499
|Detroit
|.228
|.335
|.284
|127
|4189
|416
|957
|1405
|185
|19
|75
|398
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.378
|.295
|127
|4233
|481
|960
|1599
|162
|27
|141
|461
|Oakland
|.214
|.342
|.278
|128
|4191
|429
|898
|1434
|199
|8
|107
|402
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|369
|9
|974
|49
|25
|101
|1788
|0
|66
|99
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|58
|312
|8
|980
|41
|7
|103
|1925
|0
|79
|99
|0
|Boston
|9
|41
|47
|354
|20
|1076
|42
|17
|96
|1915
|1
|67
|111
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|42
|55
|347
|16
|869
|82
|19
|83
|1856
|0
|71
|97
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|34
|43
|407
|8
|1024
|26
|14
|96
|1819
|0
|59
|92
|2
|Houston
|6
|34
|47
|423
|13
|947
|64
|17
|87
|1773
|0
|60
|102
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|36
|368
|11
|1105
|98
|29
|62
|1717
|1
|76
|99
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|37
|39
|367
|5
|1019
|81
|24
|86
|1855
|0
|69
|116
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|32
|59
|486
|25
|1075
|78
|27
|93
|1865
|0
|56
|80
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|25
|41
|393
|10
|1108
|72
|31
|73
|1778
|0
|63
|85
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|71
|361
|8
|1090
|76
|26
|74
|1786
|0
|74
|114
|0
|Seattle
|9
|35
|68
|455
|15
|1086
|68
|21
|89
|1783
|0
|47
|94
|0
|Detroit
|6
|33
|42
|298
|4
|1117
|38
|20
|87
|1675
|0
|71
|109
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|44
|371
|23
|1230
|65
|24
|72
|1719
|2
|66
|106
|0
|Oakland
|16
|27
|48
|333
|6
|1069
|66
|20
|88
|1613
|0
|75
|103
|0
