THROUGH AUGUST 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.427.3241254274582111518232387152569
Chicago White Sox.259.384.3151274404531114116902158106502
Boston.257.408.31612743805721124178928611119547
Cleveland.251.384.31312542665381071163922422100513
Minnesota.248.409.31812542185481047172520415148527
Houston.246.423.31812842665811048180622611170565
Texas.244.399.30712642855711046171117517152542
Kansas City.242.374.30512842794891035160018831105470
N.Y. Yankees.242.428.3251274260639102918251808200609
Tampa Bay.238.379.30812642165291005159822115114502
Baltimore.237.392.30512642405371006166122517132508
Seattle.231.383.3131274220522973161518315143499
Detroit.228.335.284127418941695714051851975398
L.A. Angels.227.378.2951274233481960159916227141461
Oakland.214.342.278128419142989814341998107402
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82741369997449251011788066990
Chicago White Sox14265831289804171031925079990
Boston9414735420107642179619151671110
Cleveland144255347168698219831856071970
Minnesota103443407810242614961819059922
Houston634474231394764178717730601020
Texas733363681111059829621717176991
Kansas City1637393675101981248618550691160
N.Y. Yankees1132594862510757827931865056800
Tampa Bay625413931011087231731778063850
Baltimore1038713618109076267417860741140
Seattle935684551510866821891783047940
Detroit633422984111738208716750711090
L.A. Angels21194437123123065247217192661060
Oakland1627483336106966208816130751030

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

