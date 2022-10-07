THROUGH OCTOBER 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.264.431.32916255557751464239530712200756
Boston.258.409.32116255397351427226835212155704
Chicago White Sox.256.387.3101625611686143521722729149654
Cleveland.254.383.31616255586981410212627331127662
Minnesota.248.401.31716254766961356219526918178668
Houston.248.424.31916254097371341229328413214715
Kansas City.244.380.30616254376401327206424738138613
N.Y. Yankees.241.426.3251625422807130823112258254764
Texas.239.395.30116254787071308216622420198670
Tampa Bay.239.377.30916254126661294204129617139634
Baltimore.236.390.30516254296741281211927525171639
L.A. Angels.233.390.29716254236231265211621931190600
Detroit.231.346.28616253785571240185923527110530
Seattle.230.390.31516253756901237209522919197664
Oakland.216.346.28116253145681147183724915137537
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83355500131242673513623740821200
Boston125063478231373522013124852851340
Chicago White Sox163573388912695810127236911021210
Cleveland2252814503611221192711524580971270
Minnesota104662518111353381713323860831192
Houston94260528181179832211822511721220
Kansas City204448460712871043410122970821520
N.Y. Yankees1441706203613911023312123861741030
Texas103847456121446128418221481961412
Tampa Bay7315750013139595379322980841090
Baltimore12438347610139095319522911911501
L.A. Angels25255444928153977279521992841340
Detroit10445838081413472410821380931370
Seattle94589596171397832712022640691140
Oakland22335943371389782310920500921390

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you