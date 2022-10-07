THROUGH OCTOBER 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.264
|.431
|.329
|162
|5555
|775
|1464
|2395
|307
|12
|200
|756
|Boston
|.258
|.409
|.321
|162
|5539
|735
|1427
|2268
|352
|12
|155
|704
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.387
|.310
|162
|5611
|686
|1435
|2172
|272
|9
|149
|654
|Cleveland
|.254
|.383
|.316
|162
|5558
|698
|1410
|2126
|273
|31
|127
|662
|Minnesota
|.248
|.401
|.317
|162
|5476
|696
|1356
|2195
|269
|18
|178
|668
|Houston
|.248
|.424
|.319
|162
|5409
|737
|1341
|2293
|284
|13
|214
|715
|Kansas City
|.244
|.380
|.306
|162
|5437
|640
|1327
|2064
|247
|38
|138
|613
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.426
|.325
|162
|5422
|807
|1308
|2311
|225
|8
|254
|764
|Texas
|.239
|.395
|.301
|162
|5478
|707
|1308
|2166
|224
|20
|198
|670
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.377
|.309
|162
|5412
|666
|1294
|2041
|296
|17
|139
|634
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.305
|162
|5429
|674
|1281
|2119
|275
|25
|171
|639
|L.A. Angels
|.233
|.390
|.297
|162
|5423
|623
|1265
|2116
|219
|31
|190
|600
|Detroit
|.231
|.346
|.286
|162
|5378
|557
|1240
|1859
|235
|27
|110
|530
|Seattle
|.230
|.390
|.315
|162
|5375
|690
|1237
|2095
|229
|19
|197
|664
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.281
|162
|5314
|568
|1147
|1837
|249
|15
|137
|537
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|33
|55
|500
|13
|1242
|67
|35
|136
|2374
|0
|82
|120
|0
|Boston
|12
|50
|63
|478
|23
|1373
|52
|20
|131
|2485
|2
|85
|134
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|35
|73
|388
|9
|1269
|58
|10
|127
|2369
|1
|102
|121
|0
|Cleveland
|22
|52
|81
|450
|36
|1122
|119
|27
|115
|2458
|0
|97
|127
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|46
|62
|518
|11
|1353
|38
|17
|133
|2386
|0
|83
|119
|2
|Houston
|9
|42
|60
|528
|18
|1179
|83
|22
|118
|2251
|1
|72
|122
|0
|Kansas City
|20
|44
|48
|460
|7
|1287
|104
|34
|101
|2297
|0
|82
|152
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|41
|70
|620
|36
|1391
|102
|33
|121
|2386
|1
|74
|103
|0
|Texas
|10
|38
|47
|456
|12
|1446
|128
|41
|82
|2148
|1
|96
|141
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|57
|500
|13
|1395
|95
|37
|93
|2298
|0
|84
|109
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|43
|83
|476
|10
|1390
|95
|31
|95
|2291
|1
|91
|150
|1
|L.A. Angels
|25
|25
|54
|449
|28
|1539
|77
|27
|95
|2199
|2
|84
|134
|0
|Detroit
|10
|44
|58
|380
|8
|1413
|47
|24
|108
|2138
|0
|93
|137
|0
|Seattle
|9
|45
|89
|596
|17
|1397
|83
|27
|120
|2264
|0
|69
|114
|0
|Oakland
|22
|33
|59
|433
|7
|1389
|78
|23
|109
|2050
|0
|92
|139
|0
