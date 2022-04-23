THROUGH APRIL 22
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.279
|.441
|.340
|13
|456
|69
|127
|201
|26
|6
|12
|68
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.419
|.330
|14
|465
|68
|118
|195
|22
|2
|17
|64
|Tampa Bay
|.251
|.397
|.321
|14
|466
|63
|117
|185
|27
|4
|11
|61
|Toronto
|.249
|.412
|.309
|14
|469
|56
|117
|193
|22
|0
|18
|55
|Texas
|.239
|.368
|.308
|13
|451
|69
|108
|166
|19
|0
|13
|64
|Boston
|.239
|.373
|.287
|14
|469
|54
|112
|175
|30
|0
|11
|54
|Seattle
|.223
|.379
|.324
|14
|457
|59
|102
|173
|20
|3
|15
|58
|N.Y. Yankees
|.221
|.347
|.302
|14
|458
|43
|101
|159
|19
|0
|13
|39
|Oakland
|.217
|.351
|.282
|15
|498
|67
|108
|175
|23
|1
|14
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|.212
|.344
|.264
|13
|419
|44
|89
|144
|20
|1
|11
|40
|Kansas City
|.210
|.325
|.260
|12
|381
|32
|80
|124
|11
|3
|9
|30
|Detroit
|.210
|.311
|.304
|12
|376
|36
|79
|117
|16
|2
|6
|36
|Baltimore
|.209
|.283
|.295
|14
|460
|33
|96
|130
|20
|1
|4
|32
|Minnesota
|.201
|.327
|.289
|14
|437
|43
|88
|143
|17
|1
|12
|39
|Houston
|.200
|.346
|.279
|13
|425
|44
|85
|147
|18
|1
|14
|43
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|6
|39
|0
|107
|6
|3
|9
|215
|0
|7
|8
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|4
|5
|50
|1
|138
|11
|8
|11
|199
|0
|10
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|2
|48
|2
|126
|8
|2
|6
|208
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|8
|35
|3
|123
|7
|2
|7
|199
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Texas
|0
|6
|3
|44
|2
|98
|8
|4
|4
|173
|0
|11
|12
|1
|Boston
|2
|8
|4
|31
|3
|114
|1
|1
|12
|198
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|7
|62
|0
|110
|8
|1
|8
|211
|0
|8
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|3
|7
|48
|2
|125
|7
|2
|11
|229
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|40
|1
|138
|8
|0
|9
|172
|0
|11
|11
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|2
|28
|0
|95
|9
|1
|4
|149
|0
|16
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|23
|0
|80
|8
|2
|9
|142
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|47
|1
|105
|1
|3
|10
|163
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|7
|50
|1
|141
|6
|3
|6
|252
|0
|10
|16
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|6
|49
|1
|124
|4
|3
|14
|182
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Houston
|1
|3
|4
|44
|3
|101
|4
|3
|8
|172
|0
|5
|10
|0
