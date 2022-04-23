THROUGH APRIL 22

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.279.441.34013456691272012661268
L.A. Angels.254.419.33014465681181952221764
Tampa Bay.251.397.32114466631171852741161
Toronto.249.412.30914469561171932201855
Texas.239.368.30813451691081661901364
Boston.239.373.28714469541121753001154
Seattle.223.379.32414457591021732031558
N.Y. Yankees.221.347.30214458431011591901339
Oakland.217.351.28215498671081752311459
Chicago White Sox.212.344.2641341944891442011140
Kansas City.210.325.260123813280124113930
Detroit.210.311.304123763679117162636
Baltimore.209.283.295144603396130201432
Minnesota.201.327.2891443743881431711239
Houston.200.346.2791342544851471811443
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland2563901076392150780
L.A. Angels2455011381181119901050
Tampa Bay0524821268262080880
Toronto15835312372719906110
Texas06344298844173011121
Boston284313114111219806110
Seattle02762011081821108150
N.Y. Yankees33748212572112290490
Oakland026401138809172011110
Chicago White Sox1222809591414901670
Kansas City1032308082914202150
Detroit03547110513101630630
Baltimore227501141636252010160
Minnesota02649112443141820780
Houston13444310143817205100

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you