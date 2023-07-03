THROUGH JULY 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.459.34384295049480813531859114473
Tampa Bay.264.462.336872931488773135316113131466
Toronto.261.418.3278529183797611220158895358
Boston.260.424.32985291741475812381901090396
L.A. Angels.256.444.330862916423746129413712129408
Baltimore.249.415.31982275639168711441451296378
Houston.248.407.3188428383897031154145698373
Cleveland.248.373.31383282633670210551501955311
Chicago White Sox.239.397.2998629353627021164149899353
Kansas City.233.372.29884280431965410441331973304
Seattle.231.390.3118227493726361072134796359
N.Y. Yankees.231.407.300842767372639112611411117358
Detroit.231.370.30183281332764910401251380317
Minnesota.231.399.30885285835366111391388108336
Oakland.221.352.3018628373076269991151278297
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5263029267374613431305135760
Tampa Bay52445284273810327511188035730
Toronto2162926856786621681327145650
Boston7183827367015512631259056690
L.A. Angels1284729277574417731273046700
Baltimore10242427176776216591131033740
Houston8233227286656016721183139750
Cleveland62525250216006319611246040520
Chicago White Sox81839219137485312571177043510
Kansas City8264322567587021461173041630
Seattle1234628167985418471184041630
N.Y. Yankees5212625896835219591046252600
Detroit5172027257394013541228054630
Minnesota812452797867397591213144580
Oakland17184728687888718611223052590

