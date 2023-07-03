THROUGH JULY 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.459
|.343
|84
|2950
|494
|808
|1353
|185
|9
|114
|473
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.462
|.336
|87
|2931
|488
|773
|1353
|161
|13
|131
|466
|Toronto
|.261
|.418
|.327
|85
|2918
|379
|761
|1220
|158
|8
|95
|358
|Boston
|.260
|.424
|.329
|85
|2917
|414
|758
|1238
|190
|10
|90
|396
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.444
|.330
|86
|2916
|423
|746
|1294
|137
|12
|129
|408
|Baltimore
|.249
|.415
|.319
|82
|2756
|391
|687
|1144
|145
|12
|96
|378
|Houston
|.248
|.407
|.318
|84
|2838
|389
|703
|1154
|145
|6
|98
|373
|Cleveland
|.248
|.373
|.313
|83
|2826
|336
|702
|1055
|150
|19
|55
|311
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.397
|.299
|86
|2935
|362
|702
|1164
|149
|8
|99
|353
|Kansas City
|.233
|.372
|.298
|84
|2804
|319
|654
|1044
|133
|19
|73
|304
|Seattle
|.231
|.390
|.311
|82
|2749
|372
|636
|1072
|134
|7
|96
|359
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.407
|.300
|84
|2767
|372
|639
|1126
|114
|11
|117
|358
|Detroit
|.231
|.370
|.301
|83
|2813
|327
|649
|1040
|125
|13
|80
|317
|Minnesota
|.231
|.399
|.308
|85
|2858
|353
|661
|1139
|138
|8
|108
|336
|Oakland
|.221
|.352
|.301
|86
|2837
|307
|626
|999
|115
|12
|78
|297
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|26
|30
|292
|6
|737
|46
|13
|43
|1305
|1
|35
|76
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|45
|284
|2
|738
|103
|27
|51
|1188
|0
|35
|73
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|268
|5
|678
|66
|21
|68
|1327
|1
|45
|65
|0
|Boston
|7
|18
|38
|273
|6
|701
|55
|12
|63
|1259
|0
|56
|69
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|47
|292
|7
|757
|44
|17
|73
|1273
|0
|46
|70
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|24
|271
|7
|677
|62
|16
|59
|1131
|0
|33
|74
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|32
|272
|8
|665
|60
|16
|72
|1183
|1
|39
|75
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|25
|250
|21
|600
|63
|19
|61
|1246
|0
|40
|52
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|18
|39
|219
|13
|748
|53
|12
|57
|1177
|0
|43
|51
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|43
|225
|6
|758
|70
|21
|46
|1173
|0
|41
|63
|0
|Seattle
|1
|23
|46
|281
|6
|798
|54
|18
|47
|1184
|0
|41
|63
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|21
|26
|258
|9
|683
|52
|19
|59
|1046
|2
|52
|60
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|20
|272
|5
|739
|40
|13
|54
|1228
|0
|54
|63
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|45
|279
|7
|867
|39
|7
|59
|1213
|1
|44
|58
|0
|Oakland
|17
|18
|47
|286
|8
|788
|87
|18
|61
|1223
|0
|52
|59
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.