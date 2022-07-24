THROUGH JULY 23
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.266
|.439
|.330
|95
|3258
|460
|866
|1431
|185
|4
|124
|447
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.383
|.312
|95
|3316
|417
|851
|1271
|165
|6
|81
|396
|Boston
|.256
|.412
|.317
|95
|3286
|436
|840
|1354
|212
|7
|96
|415
|Minnesota
|.252
|.419
|.323
|95
|3208
|429
|810
|1344
|160
|10
|118
|414
|Cleveland
|.251
|.386
|.315
|93
|3154
|410
|793
|1219
|172
|19
|72
|390
|Kansas City
|.246
|.381
|.310
|94
|3172
|368
|781
|1208
|147
|23
|78
|351
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.445
|.331
|96
|3216
|514
|789
|1430
|137
|6
|164
|489
|Houston
|.240
|.422
|.318
|95
|3148
|421
|755
|1330
|157
|8
|134
|411
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.382
|.308
|94
|3155
|398
|758
|1206
|166
|12
|86
|377
|Texas
|.239
|.398
|.300
|93
|3168
|419
|756
|1260
|127
|10
|119
|397
|Seattle
|.235
|.388
|.318
|95
|3171
|388
|746
|1231
|148
|11
|105
|371
|Baltimore
|.234
|.389
|.302
|94
|3182
|398
|745
|1237
|175
|13
|97
|376
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.381
|.299
|94
|3120
|366
|715
|1188
|124
|14
|107
|353
|Detroit
|.228
|.332
|.286
|95
|3114
|299
|710
|1033
|127
|17
|54
|285
|Oakland
|.212
|.333
|.273
|97
|3165
|321
|671
|1053
|146
|7
|74
|297
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|21
|38
|283
|8
|742
|38
|18
|73
|1399
|0
|45
|77
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|230
|7
|740
|37
|4
|68
|1420
|0
|65
|71
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|37
|273
|15
|790
|36
|10
|62
|1453
|1
|53
|81
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|32
|312
|3
|773
|14
|13
|71
|1363
|0
|49
|68
|1
|Cleveland
|11
|35
|38
|269
|12
|646
|56
|15
|65
|1366
|0
|56
|76
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|24
|25
|277
|4
|717
|58
|21
|65
|1396
|0
|48
|82
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|43
|381
|20
|807
|64
|16
|74
|1418
|0
|43
|57
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|36
|332
|9
|714
|47
|15
|62
|1336
|0
|50
|68
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|18
|32
|284
|8
|829
|59
|25
|55
|1318
|0
|48
|67
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|22
|264
|9
|814
|74
|23
|40
|1230
|1
|61
|80
|1
|Seattle
|3
|23
|53
|343
|9
|815
|51
|18
|63
|1379
|0
|31
|69
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|23
|56
|264
|7
|830
|58
|17
|60
|1350
|0
|59
|83
|0
|L.A. Angels
|15
|12
|31
|285
|16
|925
|51
|18
|56
|1253
|1
|55
|79
|0
|Detroit
|5
|23
|30
|231
|3
|803
|26
|15
|69
|1267
|0
|49
|71
|0
|Oakland
|10
|22
|35
|240
|5
|817
|54
|16
|63
|1186
|0
|61
|81
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.