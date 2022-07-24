THROUGH JULY 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.266.439.33095325846086614311854124447
Chicago White Sox.257.383.3129533164178511271165681396
Boston.256.412.3179532864368401354212796415
Minnesota.252.419.323953208429810134416010118414
Cleveland.251.386.31593315441079312191721972390
Kansas City.246.381.31094317236878112081472378351
N.Y. Yankees.245.445.33196321651478914301376164489
Houston.240.422.31895314842175513301578134411
Tampa Bay.240.382.30894315539875812061661286377
Texas.239.398.300933168419756126012710119397
Seattle.235.388.318953171388746123114811105371
Baltimore.234.389.30294318239874512371751397376
L.A. Angels.229.381.299943120366715118812414107353
Detroit.228.332.28695311429971010331271754285
Oakland.212.333.2739731653216711053146774297
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7213828387423818731399045770
Chicago White Sox1219452307740374681420065710
Boston83237273157903610621453153810
Minnesota6263231237731413711363049681
Cleveland113538269126465615651366056760
Kansas City10242527747175821651396048820
N.Y. Yankees72743381208076416741418043570
Houston6213633297144715621336050680
Tampa Bay5183228488295925551318048670
Texas4242226498147423401230161801
Seattle3235334398155118631379031690
Baltimore7235626478305817601350059830
L.A. Angels151231285169255118561253155790
Detroit5233023138032615691267049710
Oakland10223524058175416631186061810

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

