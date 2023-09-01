THROUGH AUGUST 31
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.268
|.454
|.338
|133
|4633
|738
|1240
|2105
|283
|15
|184
|708
|Boston
|.265
|.438
|.331
|134
|4604
|665
|1218
|2016
|291
|15
|159
|638
|Tampa Bay
|.260
|.447
|.332
|134
|4531
|718
|1178
|2027
|227
|20
|194
|688
|Houston
|.258
|.428
|.330
|135
|4637
|683
|1195
|1986
|232
|14
|177
|661
|Toronto
|.258
|.417
|.329
|134
|4602
|603
|1189
|1917
|238
|11
|156
|574
|Baltimore
|.255
|.425
|.320
|133
|4502
|663
|1148
|1912
|250
|23
|156
|643
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.435
|.323
|134
|4553
|638
|1137
|1981
|213
|23
|195
|614
|Cleveland
|.248
|.381
|.310
|134
|4560
|545
|1132
|1736
|245
|25
|103
|508
|Seattle
|.245
|.418
|.325
|133
|4509
|640
|1103
|1883
|241
|10
|173
|617
|Chicago White Sox
|.241
|.392
|.296
|134
|4579
|558
|1103
|1795
|221
|12
|149
|535
|Kansas City
|.240
|.389
|.297
|135
|4518
|530
|1083
|1756
|217
|36
|128
|510
|Minnesota
|.239
|.421
|.319
|134
|4523
|603
|1083
|1902
|224
|17
|187
|578
|Detroit
|.233
|.377
|.300
|134
|4522
|527
|1053
|1707
|199
|22
|137
|506
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.402
|.303
|134
|4385
|565
|998
|1763
|169
|13
|190
|544
|Oakland
|.223
|.366
|.300
|134
|4400
|483
|981
|1610
|182
|18
|137
|465
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|41
|41
|475
|12
|1167
|68
|18
|79
|2073
|1
|51
|123
|0
|Boston
|9
|30
|58
|412
|11
|1084
|91
|22
|98
|1979
|0
|92
|116
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|34
|80
|423
|4
|1171
|141
|38
|86
|1887
|0
|55
|97
|0
|Houston
|12
|33
|55
|464
|13
|1051
|95
|24
|101
|2004
|2
|69
|125
|0
|Toronto
|4
|27
|57
|438
|10
|1081
|90
|29
|108
|2112
|1
|63
|101
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|38
|415
|10
|1103
|94
|20
|94
|1826
|0
|52
|116
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|40
|67
|444
|23
|1248
|63
|24
|103
|1988
|1
|81
|103
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|31
|41
|382
|31
|950
|112
|25
|93
|1969
|0
|64
|105
|0
|Seattle
|4
|31
|94
|459
|10
|1319
|103
|27
|84
|2047
|1
|64
|106
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|25
|48
|323
|18
|1187
|79
|17
|95
|1830
|0
|73
|94
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|44
|59
|325
|11
|1153
|130
|35
|80
|1785
|0
|64
|102
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|25
|79
|463
|11
|1382
|68
|12
|99
|1957
|2
|59
|98
|0
|Detroit
|9
|26
|36
|406
|8
|1215
|62
|18
|96
|1947
|0
|88
|100
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|43
|447
|13
|1147
|83
|28
|101
|1727
|2
|78
|91
|0
|Oakland
|26
|31
|77
|422
|11
|1221
|123
|24
|104
|1865
|0
|82
|95
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.